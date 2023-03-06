Lehigh Valley IronPigs Announce Founding Partnership with B. Braun

March 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced that long-time partner, B. Braun, is now a Founding Partner. B. Braun has been a corporate partner of the IronPigs since the team's inception in 2008. They join Coca-Cola, Capital BlueCross, Air Products, Lehigh Valley Health Network, The Morning Call, Service Electric Network and WFMZ 69 News as Founding Partners.

"We are thrilled to be adding B. Braun to a list of prestigious community-minded companies that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the IronPigs at our largest partnership level. B. Braun understands the IronPigs are a regional asset and believes strongly about the work we do in our local communities. We look forward to working together for years to come helping each other reach our mutual goals," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes.

"Becoming a Founding Partner of the IronPigs reinforces B. Braun's commitment to our most important investment - our employees." said Leigh Ann Stradford, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our suite is used exclusively as a way to show appreciation to our workforce, and we are pleased that our employees and their family members have been able to enjoy the ballpark experience in this beautiful facility more than 25,000 times over the last 15 years. It is a great way to build community spirit for our organization."

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. The company is committed to developing products and services to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most-their patients.

The Founding Partnership provides B. Braun with a host of benefits and privileges including an integrated sponsorship package with multi-media, branding and hospitality elements, as well as allowing the team to continue hosting both B. Braun's summer company employee "Pig-nic" and annual Children's Holiday Party.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are entering their 16th year in the Lehigh Valley and celebrating their 15th season of Triple-A baseball.

