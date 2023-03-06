Special "No Service Fee" Pre-Sale of All 2023 Bisons Single-Game Ticket
March 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons today announced they will hold a special Online Pre-Sale of ALL Single-Game Tickets starting Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Fans will pay no-service fees on any single-game ticket from March 8-10, including for games such as Opening Day on April 4, Star Wars Night on June 3 and the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO on July 3rd.
In addition, the Bisons also announced several additions to their 2023 promotional schedule, including the return of Hockey Night in partnership with the Buffalo Sabres on August 19 and Lacrosse Night in collaboration with the Buffalo Bandits on June 15. Former champion Bisons player and 2021 Triple-A East Manager of the Year, Casey Candaele will be the subject of a Bobble Head Giveaway on August 17 and Princess Day with Wonderland Character Entertainment will be May 21. A Coaster Series Giveaway has been added to Irish (June 13), Italian (July 25), Polish (August 15) and Hispanic Heritage Festival Nights (September 8).
There is no promo code needed to take advantage of the No-Service Fee Pre-Sale starting Wednesday and as a reminder, Bisons fans will also save $3.00 by purchasing their tickets in advance of game days.
A full line of ticket packages is also available at the team's official website, Bisons.com, including the 12-game flex pack of undated tickets and the single-game Family Pack that includes tickets and food for the whole family plus a great merchandise discount. Season Tickets, 'The Herd' Membership Clubs and Buster's Kids Club memberships are also available.
