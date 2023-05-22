Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 23rd to Sunday, May 28th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home this week to start a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A Cincinnati Reds). The week will feature our second Bark in the Park night, our first Education Day of the season, and three nights of fireworks during our Memorial Day Weekend Celebration.

Tuesday, May 23rd (6:05 p.m. game, 5 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the second Bark in the Park Night with a dog towel giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel, Peaceful Pets, and Shaughnessy's. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to participating rescue organizations. The first 300 dogs through the gates will receive a dog towel, courtesy of Aloft Hotel, Peaceful Pet, and Shaughnessy's.

It's also Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Plus, we're celebrating We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Tuesday this week because of Education Day #1 on Wednesday. We Care Wednesdays feature local 501(c)(3) organizations in the park to help promote their cause and raise awareness and money. This week's nonprofits are: Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Jowonio School, the Marcellus Fire Dept. Auxiliary and Go Red for Women, Syracuse.

Wednesday, May 24th (11:05 a.m. game, 10 a.m. gates) - It's a SOLD-OUT Education Day!! The Syracuse Mets are excited to welcome Central New York students and teachers to NBT Bank Stadium for a day of baseball, learning, and fun!

Thursday, May 25th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - SOS Night is back on a 95X Dollar Thursday at the ballpark. Enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders.

Friday, May 26th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Kick off Memorial Day Weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). This week's Craft Beer Friday features a tap takeover from Heritage Hill Brewery at the new Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium.

Plus, it's Mental Health Awareness Day, sponsored by Upstate Foundation. The Syracuse Mets and the Upstate Foundation take Mental Health very seriously and want to teach fans ways they can take care of their mental health. Fans will see a check presentation from the Amazin' Mets Foundation to the Upstate Foundation for child and adolescent mental health services. The game will feature mental health tips and a mindful minute in place of the 7th inning stretch.

Saturday, May 27th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mark Vientos Syracuse Mets T-Shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola! Then fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza as Memorial Day Weekend continues.

Sunday, May 28th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

The weekend will conclude with a special postgame fireworks extravaganza to cap off Memorial Day Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Budweiser.

Note, there are no postgame kids run the bases, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse, because of the postgame fireworks.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

