ST. PAUL, MN - For one week, we're going to backside our promotions while we search for our lost shaker of salt. All of Mudonna's friends will be in attendance as we honor those that protect our freedom. It's six games of earth, wind, and fireworks as the St. Paul Saints pull out all the stops during the May 23-28 homestand.

Tuesday, May 23 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day to Celebrate Mudonna's Birthday

Learning and fun all rolled into one. As the school year ends, we'll turn CHS Field into the biggest classroom in the Twin Cities. Math, geography, science, spelling, and so much more. If the Saints are taking over the school day, there needs to be fun involved and we have the perfect reason to throw an after-school party. It's our loveable mascot Mudonna's birthday. We've invited all her mascot friends from the teams in the area. Come get a lifetime of hugs, take pictures, and enjoy birthday treats. Find out where all the Minor League mascots are located on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Sk8 Paul Saints

We're going to Drop In to the homestand with some incredible air. Listen carefully because we won't Fakie you out with how much fun we're going to have on our Sk8 Paul Saints night. We're pulling a complete 180 on this promotion, so whether you're a Sk8er Boi (or Girl) or even an Ollie, Cannonball into CHS Field for a fun night with some skateboard tricks. Go to all the most popular skate parks in the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 25 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night presented by Hometown Hero Outdoors

The women and men that put on a military uniform do so in order to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies. While serving they make sacrifices to put country first. It's just one of the many reasons why the Saints continue to honor our service members during Military Appreciation Night presented by Hometown Hero Outdoors. Let the red, white, and blue fly high on this day and make sure you thank the many men and women that don the uniform on this night. The Saints will don specialty Military uniforms that will be auctioned off post-game. Enjoy the game on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, May 26 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Earth, Wind & Friday Night FIREworks powered by Xcel Energy

It wouldn't be a Friday night if we couldn't GROOVE. We CAN'T HIDE THE LOVE for our fans, so let's GETAWAY from the daily grind and enjoy a Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of Earth, Wind, and Fire. This versatile group has music that spans over various music genres such as jazz, R&B, soul, funk, disco, pop, Latin, and Afro pop. While it's not SEPTEMBER, DECEMBER, or even SATURDAY NITE it's ALL ABOUT LOVE on this MIGHTY MIGHTY fireworks night.

Saturday, May 27 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Margaritaville

Since 1993, the St. Paul Saints have made sure when you enter the ballpark you leave all your troubles behind. Let the wind blow through your hair, grab your lost shaker of salt, and just chill on this Margaritaville night. If you're an old man, put on your tank top. Cruise our gift shop, smell our amazing food, and try not to blow out your flip flops. We've got frozen concoctions that will help you hang on, strum your six-string in our front porch swing seats, and feel free to stay here all season. There is no more perfect day to put on your tropical shirt for our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 28 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 5:07 p.m. - Memorial Day Celebration with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super SPIREworks

This is a day to remember and honor the people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It was originally known as Decoration Day, originating in the years after the Civil War where people decorated the graves of the fallen men and women. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. We honor all the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces with the Memorial Day Celebration. Stick around following the game as kids run the bases on Cub Family Sunday. At the conclusion of all that fun is a post-game monster food truck rally. The food trucks scheduled to appear are: Chili Lime Truck, Dine 1-1, Dough Dough, iPierogi, KCM Egg Rolls, O'Cheeze, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin, Nolens, Sumo Egg Rolls, Twin Cities Pita, and Z's Smokin Bones. Once you've feasted on all the delectable items get ready for an amazing array of loud noises and colors exploding in the sky with our SPIREworks Super Show.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 28 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

