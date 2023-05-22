David Peterson Earns International League Pitcher of the Week Honors
May 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Mets starting pitcher David Peterson has been named International Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 15th to May 21st. Peterson shut down the International League's top offense with eight scoreless innings pitched against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday while striking out nine batters and allowing only two hits and three walks. The eight innings pitched tied Peterson's career high.
This is the first time Peterson has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week in his career. The 27-year-old previously was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week on September 3, 2018 when he was with Advanced-A St. Lucie.
Peterson is the second Syracuse pitcher to earn International League Pitcher of the Week honors. José Butto was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on April 10th.
