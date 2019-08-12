Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights - August 13-18

August 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday, August 13th for a six-day homestand against the Durham Bulls (AAA-Rays) and the Norfolk Tides (AAA-Orioles). This homestand features SU Athletics Night, Irish Night, an inaugural season t-shirt giveaway, Breast Cancer Awareness Day, and two nights of fireworks.

Tuesday, August 13th (6:35 p.m. vs. Durham) - Tuesday is the perfect night for tacos at NBT Bank Stadium. On Taco Tuesday, you get three tacos for $8. Fans 21 and older can add a Corona to their order and make it a real fiesta!

Wednesday, August 14th (6:35 p.m. vs. Durham) - Every Wednesday, fans can purchase boneless chicken wings for just $0.50 each at Chicken Fry Fry. Plus, on a Winning Wednesday, presented by The Score 1260, if the Mets win, you win. All fans can exchange their ticket for any remaining regular season home game in 2019 if the Mets beat the Bulls on Wednesday. Fans can exchange their tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular office hours. This Winning Wednesday is co-sponsored by Table Hopping.

Thursday, August 15th (6:35 p.m. vs. Durham) - We're going green and orange on $1 Thursday to celebrate SU Athletics and all things Irish. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative #44 Rene Rivera poster. Fans can enjoy pregame Irish dancing, green beer, and all the usual dollar specials: $1 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys, $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, a $1 souvenir from the Team Store, and $2 draft Coors, Budweiser, Labatt, Saranac, and 1911 Hard Cider on this Dollar Thursday, presented by 95X. Otto the Orange will join Scooch and the SU Spirit Squad and Dance Team to celebrate all Syracuse University Athletes from basketball, football, lacrosse, cross country, rowing, field hockey, volleyball, soccer, and more, presented by Syracuse University Athletics.

Friday, August 16th (7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk) - Every St. Patrick's Day is followed by St. Joseph's Day, and we're continuing the tradition at NBT Bank Stadium. Join us for St. Joseph's Health Night as we celebrate the wonderful folks at St. Joseph's Health. Plus, join the Mets for a Craft Beer and Firework Friday, presented by The Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can enjoy our craft beer package, only $20 for a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for unique craft beers from The Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium. After the game, enjoy a postgame firework show, courtesy of St. Joseph's Health and 93Q!

Saturday, August 17th (7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk) - This Super Saturday features a commemorative T-Shirt giveaway to celebrate the Syracuse Mets' inaugural season, courtesy of Coca-Cola. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at NBT Bank Stadium will receive an Inaugural Season t-shirt, presented by Coca-Cola. Then, after the game, fans can enjoy another spectacular fireworks extravaganza!

Sunday, August 18th (1:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk) - Help us raise awareness for Breast Cancer at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Upstate Cancer Center. Our team will wear special Breast Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. After the game, go down onto the field and run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet. Plus, enjoy another Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank, Hofmann Sausage Co., Coca Cola and The RebelRocks.com! Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers when they arrive for a free kids popcorn, a kids Hofmann hot dog, a 16 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids Perry's ice cream cup.

Don't miss your opportunity to experience all these fun promotions this week! For tickets to this upcoming homestand or any remaining Mets home game in 2019, visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office or call 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit syracusemets.com anytime.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.