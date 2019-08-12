Scoop up a Mystery Giveaway Package
August 12, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
If you love collecting the variety of keepsakes given away during Mud Hens games, then you'll want to purchase a Mystery Giveaway Package on Friday, August 30. For just a dollar more, this packages include a Mud Hens game ticket for August 30, as well as a mystery Mud Hens giveaway item.
PACKAGE
Friday, August 30 at 7:05 p.m. Toledo vs. Louisville
MYSTERY GIVEAWAY PACKAGE: $17 - BUY PACKAGE!
What you get:
- August 30 Mud Hens Game Ticket - Area 5/3 Night
- Mystery Giveaway Item
- Postgame Fireworks
- Hensville Live! postgame concert at Hensville Park featuring Arctic Clam and Amelia Airharts
DINNER & DRINKS
Bring your appetite for pre or postgame dining and drinks in Hensville, located on the same street as Fifth Third Field:
- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.
- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.
- Lexus Birdcage Club: birdcagebarandgrill.com | The Lexus Birdcage Club is located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field and provides incredible views of the ballpark! You and your guests will enjoy a 'Chef's Table' dining experience, featuring a rotating menu of themed selections.
