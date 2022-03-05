Syracuse Mets Announce Full Promotional Schedule for 2022 Season

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce their full promotional schedule for the 2022 season. The Mets released a sneak peak of their promotional schedule in January, and now the full promotional schedule is here.

Syracuse opens the season at home on Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Bucket Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control. Plus, after the game, fans will be treated to a fireworks extravaganza, presented by Gannon Pest Control.

The 2022 season will feature 26 nights of fireworks extravaganzas at NBT Bank Stadium and more than 20 giveaways.

New this season, the Syracuse Mets are partnering with Marvel and will host three Marvel Super Hero™ nights:

Friday, May 6th will be Nurses are Hero's Day with a Doctor Strange sock giveaway, an appearance by Spider-Man, and the team will wear special Doctor Strange jerseys that will be auctioned off, all presented by St. Joseph's Health

Saturday, July 16th will be Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night where the Mets will wear special Iron Man-themed jerseys, and the night will feature an Iron Man appearance for photos with fans, and a themed-out Stadium

Friday, September 9th will be Marvel Super Hero™ Night with a Captain America jersey auction and a Captain America appearance

Two well-known celebrities will be coming to NBT Bank Stadium this season:

Saturday, July 30th is Your Friend in the Corn Night with an appearance from Dwier Brown from the movie "Field of Dreams," a youth jersey giveaway for the first 3,000 kids in attendance, and a pregame youth parade around the field, all presented by Northwestern Mutual and Hofmann Sausage Company

Friday, August 12th will be The Place Where People Used to Go to Work Night, featuring an appearance from Leslie David Baker from the show "The Office."

The Mets are participating in "Copa de la Diversión," which is an event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the local Hispanic and Latino communities. The Syracuse "Copa de la Diversión" name will be released on March 15th, and Syracuse will have three "Copa de la Diversión" nights, presented by NBT Bank:

Thursday, May 5th for Cinco de Mayo

Thursday, July 14th for Latino Day #1

Thursday, September 8th for Latino Day #2

Other theme nights include Lockheed Martin Family Night (May 7th), Pride Night (June 9th) Juneteenth Night (June 30th), Christmas in July (July 31st), Star Wars Night (September 17th), Salt Potato Power Move Weekend (August 25th-28th), and Irish Night (September 15th).

Historic NBT Bank Stadium will again host three Bark in the Park games in 2022. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on April 19th, May 24th, and September 6th.

The NBT Bank Stadium staples of Education Day (May 25th and September 28th), Duel of the Dishes vs. the Rochester Plates (May 26th), Independence Day Celebration featuring the ZOOperstars! (July 3rd), Little League Night (June 11th), Camp Day (July 27th), Wall of Fame Day (August 13th), and Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day (September 18th) all return to the 2022 promo calendar.

Back by popular demand, the Syracuse Mets will continue to offer popular food promotions throughout the week for fans enjoy, including two new daily promotions for 2022.

Tuesday: Taco Tuesdays - 3 tacos for $10 (beef, chicken and vegetarian).

Wednesday: All-You-Can Eat Wednesdays - A ticket to the game and a 90-minute all you can eat buffet on the Salt City Deck starting at game time for only $30 - NEW for 2022.

Thursday: Dollar Thursday!! The return of the greatest invention in the History of baseball. $1.00 Hofmann Hot Dogs and Cooney's, $1.00 fountain Coca-Cola products, $2.00 drafts, and a $1.00 souvenir.

Friday: Craft Beer and Firework Fridays - A ticket package includes a ticket to the game plus (2) vouchers for craft beers from The Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium and a post-game fireworks extravaganza (Beginning April 8th)!

Saturday: Salt City Saturdays - The Syracuse Mets will play as the Salt City Mets every Saturday, and each game will feature post-game fireworks starting June 11th - NEW for 2022

Sunday: Kids Eat Free Family Sundays - kids 12 & under will receive vouchers for a free 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, a kids popcorn, a kids Hofmann hot dog, & a kids ice cream, plus the return of post-game running of the bases!

For a complete and up-to-date list of all 2022 promotions, please visit syracusemets.com.

Season Tickets, Flex Plans, and individual game tickets can all be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

