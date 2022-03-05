Syracuse Mets Introduce the Amazin' Giveaway Pack for 2022

SYRACUSE, NY - This season, fans can guarantee that they receive the giveaway items on select dates by purchasing an Amazin' Giveaway Pack: a ticket option that includes a ticket to the game and guarantees an individual the giveaway item for that day's game.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are $25 for a 200-level ticket to a game and one giveaway item on that date or $27 for a 100-level ticket to a game and one giveaway item on that date. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are only available on specific dates, and only 300 Amazin' Giveaway packs per date.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available for 7 games at NBT Bank Stadium this season:

Saturday, May 7th vs. Lehigh Valley @ 6:35 p.m. - Guarantees a Stars and Stripes jersey, courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Thursday, June 9th vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre @ 6:35 p.m. - Guarantees a Pride Day jersey, courtesy of Northwestern Mutual

Thursday, July 14th vs. Jacksonville @ 6:35 p.m. - Guarantees a COPA jersey, courtesy of NBT Bank

Saturday, August 13th vs. Buffalo @ 6:35 p.m. - Guarantees a Phil Regan "Vulture" bobblehead, courtesy of the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA

Saturday, August 27th vs. Rochester @ 6:35 p.m. - Guarantees a Salt Potatoes jersey, courtesy of Coca-Cola

Sunday, August 28th vs. Rochester @ 1:05 p.m. - Guarantees a Tater Tot bobblehead, courtesy of SafeKids Upstate NY

Thursday, September 15th vs. Buffalo @ 6:35 p.m. - Guarantees an Irish Night jersey, courtesy of Loretto

For more information on Amazin' Giveaway Packs or to purchase them, fans can visit milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack. Amazin' Giveaway Packs, Season Tickets, Flex Plans, and individual game tickets can all be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first 1000 fans through the gates that day will receive a bucket hat & all fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza, all courtesy of Gannon Pest Control. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check syracusemets.com for the most up-to-date information on 2022 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more.

