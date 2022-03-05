Syracuse Mets 2022 Individual Game Tickets Available Now

March 5, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Individual game tickets for 2022 Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium are now available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets for specific games in person Monday through Friday at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online anytime at syracusemets.com. 2022 Syracuse Mets season tickets and Flex Plans are also still available for purchase.

The Syracuse Mets have maintained individual, group, and Flex Plan ticket prices for the 2022 season. This marks two seasons without an increase; a single-game ticket will be $14 in the 300-level, $16 in the 200-level, and $18 in the 100-level. There is a $2 discount for seniors (62 & older), youth (12 & under), and military with a valid ID.

Groups of 15 or more can purchase tickets for $10 in the 300-level, $12 in the 200-level and $14 in the 100-level. Groups can also enjoy catered parties during home games at NBT Bank Stadium. Visit syracusemets.com for more information.

Flex Plan pricing remains the same at $100 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat).

The Flex Plan Plus remains at $175 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as 10 parking passes.

Fans can purchase individual tickets, season tickets, a Flex Plan, a Flex Plan Plus, and book group rates now by calling the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Stadium at 315-474-7833. If you have any questions, you can call the Ticket Office or email Will Commisso at wcommisso@syracusemets.com.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first 1,000 fans through the gate that day will receive a bucket hat, and all fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks show, all courtesy of Gannon Pest Control. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check syracusemets.com for the most up-to-date information on 2022 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.