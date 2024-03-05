Syracuse Mets Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

SYRACUSE, NY - With the Syracuse Mets' 2024 season less than a month away, the team has announced its full promotional schedule for the 2024 season. The promotional schedule is available at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/smets-promotions and will continue to be updated as needed throughout the season. Individual game tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/single-game-tickets.

The 2024 season opener is Thursday, March 29th against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals) at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Winter Hat Giveaway, sponsored by Gannon Pest Control.

Opening Weekend continues with the 2024 Magnet Schedule Giveaway on Saturday, March 30th, presented by Nissan. Followed by Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 31st.

2024 will feature at least 26 post-game fireworks shows, including three nights of fireworks from Monday, July 1st to Wednesday, July 3rd, leading up to Independence Day.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is back at NBT Bank Stadium for the third consecutive season on Friday, June 21st, featuring Spider-Man. The Mets will also have another Marvel Super Hero™ night on Friday, July 19th that will feature Star Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

NBT Bank Stadium will again host three Bark in the Park games in 2024. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on Saturday, April 27th, Tuesday, August 6th, and Tuesday, September 3rd, all sponsored by Shaughnessy's Irish Pub, Aloft Inner Harbor Hotel, and Cleantec Services.

The Mets are happy to welcome back local students to NBT Bank Stadium for Education Day on Wednesday, May 15th (which has less than 1,000 tickets available) and Wednesday, June 12th (which is sold out). Both games have a special 11:05 a.m. start time.

Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend is also back in 2024 when the Syracuse Mets pay homage to Salt Potatoes from Thursday, August 22nd to Sunday, August 25th when the Salt Potatoes host the Durham Bulls.

Theme nights include Star Wars Night on Saturday, September 7th, Polish Night on Thursday, September 5th, Irish Night on Thursday, September 19th, and Italian Night on Saturday, September 21st.

NBT Bank Stadium staples like Little League Night on Saturday, June 15th, Wall of Fame Day on Saturday, August 10th, and Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 21st all return on the 2024 promotional schedule.

For the third straight season, the Mets are becoming the Congueros de Syracuse for three games as part of "Copa de la Diversión," which is an event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the local Hispanic and Latino communities. These three Copa de la Diversión nights are Thursday, April 25th for Latino Night #1, and Saturday, August 24th for Latino Night #2 and Sunday, September 8th for Latino Night #3. Congueros de Syracuse is an homage to the popularity of Conga drum, an instrument played in many Latin countries. Fans should also be sure to check out our brand new Congueros de Syracuse look for the 2024 season! New Era On-field hats and merchandise are available online at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

In addition to engaging with the local Hispanic community, the Syracuse Mets will continue to celebrate Jackie Robinson and his contributions to breaking the color barrier in baseball and America in April. The Syracuse Mets will have their ninth annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 13th and their third annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 14th. Plus, Haudenosaunee Night is back for the second consecutive year during the game on July 13th against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

More promotions will be announced on social media and at the Syracuse Mets annual Open House on Saturday, March 2nd. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus options are all available now. Flex Plans are $125 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat). The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as ten parking passes.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

