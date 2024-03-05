Rochester Red Wings to Debut Special 'Moon Rocs' Identity for Solar Eclipse Celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - In anticipation of the upcoming Solar Eclipse on April 8, the Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce a celestial twist to their identity. For the three days leading up to the Solar Eclipse, the team will be known as the Rochester 'Moon Rocs', complete with a new dynamic logo and team colors.

WATCH: Moon Rocs Announcement Video

This transformative alternate identity extends beyond a mere visual update, it is an homage to one of the most magnificent natural phenomena that humans can experience and pays tribute to Rochester's esteemed heritage in optics and space exploration.

The 'Moon Rocs' identity will feature a primary logo that combines the ferocity of Spikes with the mystique of the cosmos, symbolizing the team's soaring ambition and the limitless potential of our community. The secondary logo features Spikes in orbit, encapsulating the spirit of adventure and discovery. The primary lettering boldly spells out "ROCHESTER MOON ROCS" in a font that reflects both the team's sports heritage and futuristic endeavors.

"We are thrilled to be able to create this unique and fun alternate identity for such a once-in-a-lifetime event for our community like the eclipse. The Great North American Eclipse offers a spectacular backdrop for this transformation and as the Moon Rocs, we'll capture the spirit of our community. We look forward to hosting fans at the ballpark from the Rochester area and all over the country for this historic weekend series," said DAN MASON, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings.

The Rochester Red Wings will don their new 'Moon Rocs' jerseys from April 5 to April 7, when they take on Lehigh Valley. More information surrounding the series before the Solar Eclipse is forthcoming.

"The Rochester Red Wings' transformation into the 'Moon Rocs' is a brilliant example of the community spirit and fun that the Solar Eclipse is bringing to our area," said DEBRA ROSS, chair of Rochester's Eclipse Task Force. "It's this kind of creative collaboration that makes events like the upcoming eclipse not just a celestial phenomenon, but a source of joy and community engagement. The 'Moon Rocs' embodies the excitement and unity that has spread across Rochester as we prepare for the Sun and Moon to align with our city."

Tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when the Red Wings will don the Moon Rocs moniker are available now. Moon Rocs merchandise is available for pre-order NOW.

In addition to the excitement of the Moon Rocs' transformation, the Red Wings are also thrilled to host SOLARPALOOZA, the premier eclipse viewing party, at Innovative Field on April 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This once-in-a-lifetime event promises a stellar lineup of entertainment, including live music by The Skycoasters, arts and crafts stations, photo backdrops, face painting, autograph sessions, character appearances, a live NASA video feed, raffle prizes, and other celestial-themed attractions.

Special food and beverage options will be available throughout the concourse, along with commemorative merchandise featuring the SOLARPALOOZA logo. With various ticket options available, including general admission, on-field/warning track access, and luxury suites, fans are encouraged to secure their spot at this extraordinary celebration of the Great North American Eclipse.

The Red Wings would like to thank Dan Schneiderman and all our friends at the Rochester Museum and Science Center for all their help with the production of our Moon Rocs unveil video.

For more information about the Rochester Moon Rocs and SOLARPALOOZA, visit RedWingsBaseball.com.

