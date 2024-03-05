Black Baseball Reading List for All Ages

Since the early days of baseball, there have always been Black players in the game, even if their stories haven't been told. In celebration of Black History Month, we have compiled a list of books for readers of all ages comprised of both fiction and nonfiction works to help share Black stories. This list is categorized by Picture Books and Early Readers, Middle-Grade Readers, Teen and Young Adults, and Advanced books for high school and beyond.

Picture Books and Early Readers

1. Waiting for Pumpsie by Barry Wittenstein

In 1959, the Boston Red Sox became the last MLB team to integrate when they called up Elijah "Pumpsie" Green. In this fictional story, Bernard and his family are overjoyed to see representation on their hometown team. The story is a great discussion starter about the Civil Rights movement and the state of race relations in the United States today.

2. She Loved Baseball: The Effa Manley Story by Audrey Vernick

This illustrated biography accounts the extraordinary life of Effa Manley, the first and so far only woman to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Manley owned the Newark Eagles Negro League team and always fought for the rights of her players.

3. Just Like Josh Gibson by Angela Johnson

Two-time Coretta Scott King Award-winning author Angela Johnson writes the fictional story of a young girl who could hit the ball a mile and field anything, just like Josh Gibson. But for a young Black girl growing up in the 1940s, she faced tremendous challenges.

4. Jackie Robinson: American Hero by Sharon Robinson

Written by Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon Robinson, this book perfectly ties in with the 2013 film "42." This biography captures the life of Jackie Robinson during the lead-up to his signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers and his life following.

5. Mamie On The Mound: A Woman in Baseball's Negro Leagues by Leah Henderson

Mamie "Peanut" Johnson's dream to play baseball seemed impossible after not being able to sign with the segregated All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. However, a greater opportunity came her way when she signed with the Indianapolis Clowns in 1953. This picture book captures the incredible true story of Johnson's three-year career in the Negro Leagues, breaking barriers for female athletes and women everywhere.

6. The Bat Boy & His Violin by Gavin Curtis

Written by Gavin Curtis and beautifully illustrated by Caldecott Award winner E.B. Lewis, this book captures the story of Reginald. Reginald loves to play the violin, but his father, manager of the worst team in the Negro Leagues, needs a bat boy. With little time to practice on the road, Reginald plays in the dugout, and soon, the luck of the team begins to change.

7. My Little Golden Book About Jackie Robinson by Frank John Berrios

This little golden book captures the attention of young readers with detailed illustrations and lively text, retelling the compelling story of Jackie Robinson from his childhood to his signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers. This is a great introduction to the story of Jackie Robinson and Civil Rights history.

8. Satchel Paige by Lesa Cline-Ransome

This biographical picture book comes from two Coretta Scott King Award winners and beautifully tells the story of Leroy "Satchel" Paige. Through Paige's career, he becomes the first African-American to pitch in the World Series and later on the first Negro leaguer inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

9. All Star: How Larry Doby Smashed the Color Barrier in Baseball by Audrey Vernick

In 1947, Larry Doby signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first African American player in the American League. Despite challenges faced, Doby went on to be a seven-time all-star and have a Hall of Fame career. This biographical picture book also examines the far-from-over fight to overcome racism in sports.

10. Willie and the All-Stars by Floyd Cooper

Growing up in 1942, Willie is an African American boy who dreams of playing in the major leagues. One day while sitting with the old men in his neighborhood, he learns about some players he has never heard of: Cool Papa Bell and Josh Gibson in the Negro Leagues. Willie is gifted tickets to an exhibition game between the major leaguers and the Negro leaguers. This book masterfully illustrates the power of dreams and the gift of hope.

Middle-Grade Readers

1. We Are the Ship: The Story of Negro League Baseball by Kadir Nelson

"We Are the Ship" has won the Coretta Scott King Award and the Robert F. Siebert Award. With an inviting first-person narrative, Kadir Nelson takes us on a journey through the history of the Negro Leagues, from its conception in the 1920s through its fading away following Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in 1947. The story is complemented by nearly 50 beautiful oil paintings.

2. What Were the Negro Leagues? by Varian Johnson

As part of the "What Was..." series, Varian Johnson explores the story of the Negro Leagues. Readers will learn about the challenges faced by the league navigating an America divided by segregation. A spotlight is placed on the players, coaches, owners, and teams that dominated the league in the 1930s and '40s.

3. Who Was Jackie Robinson? by Gail Herman

As part of the extensive "Who Was?" series, young readers are introduced to Jackie Robinson's story from his college years playing baseball, football, track and field, and basketball. In 1947, Jackie Robinson signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers, making history by breaking the color barrier in the MLB. In this inspiring story, we also see how difficult this was for Robinson, facing hate from his teammates and fans alike.

4. The Hero Two Doors Down by Sharon Robinson

Written by Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon Robinson, "The Hero Two Doors Down" is based on the true story of a boy who became neighbors with his hero, Jackie Robinson.

5. Fast Pitch by Nic Stone

Shenice Lockwood is captain of the Fulton Firebirds, her fastpitch softball team. With life throwing some curveballs her way, her team is worried she is not captain material. She and her team have a lot to prove, but she won't let this get in her way!

6. 42 Is Not Just a Number: The Odyssey of Jackie Robinson, American Hero by Doreen Rappaport

Jackie Robinson excelled in many sports during college, but the door was closed to Black athletes in professional sports. Jackie began to play baseball in the Negro Leagues until 1946 when Branch Rickey signed him to the Brooklyn Dodgers. This biography for young readers chronicles the life of Jackie Robinson.

7. Promises to Keep: How Jackie Robinson Changed America by Sharon Robinson

Written from the unique perspective of Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon, it is an account of Jackie Robinson's life from breaking the color barrier of baseball, being a loving father, and dedicating his life to Civil Rights activism. The piece includes never before seen letters from Jackie Robinson and photos from the Robinson family archives.

8. The Story of Jackie Robinson: A Biography Book for New Readers by Andrea Thorpe

This Jackie Robinson biography book is broken down into short chapters and simple language so young readers can read and learn on their own. Kids will learn the who, what, where, when, why, and how of Jackie Robinson's life.

9. Safe At Home by Sharon Robinson

Ten-year-old Elijah is having the hardest summer of his life, following the passing of his father and moving from the suburbs to Harlem with his mother. He is dreading spending the summer at baseball camp, but with the support of his coaches and his grandma, he learns to love it.

10. Stealing Home: The Story of Jackie Robinson by Barry Denenberg

In this illustrated biography, we explore the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. Robinson was a symbol of courage, hope, and unity for Americans. His work went far beyond the baseball diamond.

Teen and Young Adult Books

1. A Strong Right Arm: The Story of Mamie "Peanut" Johnson by Michelle Y. Green

Mamie Johnson is inspired by her baseball hero, Jackie Robinson, and wants to become a major league pitcher. In a sport dominated by White men at the time, she was not allowed to enter the major leagues. Mamie later becomes one of three women to play in the Negro Leagues.

2. The Kid From Dodgertown by Paul Ferrante

LA Beat reporter Rosa Santos has become disenchanted with the sport she once loved. She's seen it all, from labor disputes to scandals. She meets pitcher Darnell "Heater" Hayward in Dodgertown, who offers to tell her a story that may change her mind.

3. Satchel Paige: Striking Out Jim Crow by James Sturm

In a unique graphic novel, readers can learn about Satchel Paige's story from the perspective of a sharecropper. The narrative follows Paige, one of the Negro Leagues' greatest pitchers, from game to game as he navigates the segregated South.

4. Black Diamond: The Story of the Negro Baseball Leagues by Patricia and Fredrick McKissack

A history of the Negro Leagues through player profiles and an extensive baseball history timeline that extends as far back as the earliest iterations of bat and ball games in America to Jackie Robinson's entry into the major leagues and the following repercussions.

5. Beyond Baseball's Color Barrier: The Story of African Americans in Major League Baseball, Past, Present, and Future by Rocco Constantino, Luis Tiant (Foreword)

A history celebrating Black baseball players from the 1800s to the present day. Readers will learn about when the color line was drawn, the efforts made to break it, and the lead-up to Jackie Robinson's debut. The piece cites personal stories to trace the growth in diversity on MLB teams to peak participation in the 1990s.

6. Down to the Last Out by Walter Dean Myers

Newberry and Coretta Scott King Award-winning author Walter Dean Myers tells the story of Biddy Owens. Written in the style of a journal, "Down to the Last Out" follows Biddy Owens as the 17 year old navigates life playing and traveling with the Birmingham Black Barons Negro League team.

7. Jackie's Nine: Jackie Robinson's Values to Live By: Becoming Your Best Self by Sharon Robinson

This collection, compiled by Sharon Robinson, pays tribute to the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. Jackie Robinson lived his life by nine values, and Sharon brings us through each one by bringing the powerful words of other heroes and pioneers to life.

8. The Negro Baseball Leagues: Tales of Umpiring Legendary Players, Breaking Barriers, and Making American History by Bob Motley and Byron Motley

Bob Motley shares his stories of umpiring in the Negro Leagues. Motley worked right alongside stars like Satchel Paige, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron when he began in the late 1940s.

9. Call Him Jack: The Story of Jackie Robinson, Black Freedom Fighter by Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long

In this biography, Robinson scholars Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long find the real person behind the myth and legend, diving far beyond Robinson's athleticism. According to Jackie's wife Rachel Robinson, he was always "Jack," not "Jackie." He was dubbed Jackie by White sports writers during his college days. Learn about Jack's story, far beyond his achievements in baseball.

10. Jackie Robinson: The Inspiring Story of One of Baseball's Greatest Legends by Clayton Geoffreys

In this biography for sports fans of all ages, we learn about the story of Jackie Robinson as an impressive baseball player and his Civil Rights work throughout his life.

Advanced Books (High School and Beyond)

1. Before Brooklyn by Ted Reinstein

Written by Chronicle reporter Ted Reinstein, readers are taken through the history leading up to baseball's integration when Jackie Robinson debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Reinstein takes us through little-known stories of heroes who fought segregation in baseball, including the story of Moses Fleetwood Walker, the first black player in professional baseball, who played in 1884.

2. Extra Innings by Frank Robinson and Barry Stainback

Frank Robinson tells his story in his own words about the challenges he has faced as a Black athlete, drug and alcohol abuse he witnessed, and unfair treatment from owners. Robinson was the first Black manager in baseball and the only man to be named MVP in both the American League and National League.

3. Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston by Howard Bryant

Told from the perspective of a Boston native, this is a story of great racial divide in one of Boston's most iconic institutions - the Red Sox. Interviews with former Red Sox players shed light on their experiences with the team. There is also a poignant chapter detailing Jackie Robinson's sham tryout with the Red Sox, two years before his debut in Brooklyn.

4. We Will Win the Day: The Civil Rights Movement, the Black Athlete, and the Quest for Equality by Louis Moore

A study of the connection between sports, Black activist athletes, and the Civil Rights movement as a whole. Louis Moore arranges his book thematically to put the athletes and their stories in the appropriate context. Moore does not romanticize their stories but rather uses them to shed light on the complicated nuances of the relationship between Black athletes and their continuing fight for equality.

5. Out At Home: The True Story of Glenn Burke, Baseball's First Openly Gay Player by Glenn Burke with Erik Sherman

Glenn Burke was the first and only openly gay player in the MLB, and this is his story in his own words. Burke kept his sexuality hidden for his first two seasons, but when the Dodgers management heard, they tried to convince Burke to enter a fake marriage. When he refused, he was eventually traded to Oakland. He was still met with prejudice in Oakland, which, coupled with a knee injury, forced him into an early retirement at age 27.

6. Curveball: The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann

Growing up, Toni Stone wanted nothing more than to play professional baseball. Unfortunately, as a Black woman growing up in the 1930s, she had every card stacked against her. Once Jackie Robinson led the way for Black players to play in the American and National Leagues, space opened up on the Negro League rosters. Stone replaced Hank Aaron when she signed with the Indianapolis Clowns, and she later played for the Kansas City Monarchs.

7. Maybe I'll Pitch Forever by Leroy "Satchel" Paige, as told to David Lipman

Satchel Paige was 42 years old in 1948 when he became the first Black pitcher in the American League. He is still known as the oldest rookie, but he had already built a legendary career in the Negro Leagues. Paige continued to play professional baseball until 1965. This is his story in his own words.

8. The Team That Changed Baseball: Roberto Clemente and the 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates by Bruce Markusen

Jackie Robinson's debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers opened the gates for other African American and minoritized players to join the American and National Leagues. Integration was a slow process, and it wasn't until the 1960s that MLB teams began to sign more than just a few Black or Latino players. The 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates had a 25-man roster with over half of the players having African American or Latino descent. That year, the Pirates also became the first team in the American or National League to field an all-minority lineup. Players from this team included Willie Stargell and Roberto Clemente.

9. Shades of Glory: The Negro Leagues & the Story of African-American Baseball by Lawrence D. Hogan and Jules Tygiel

Presented by National Geographic, this volume draws on work from accomplished experts in the field to bring together this narrative of the Negro Leagues. Combining historical retellings, personal narratives, and statistics creates a comprehensive history of the league. Beginning in the 19th century with some of the earliest barnstorming teams, readers are led on a tour through the creation of the Negro League to the monumental signing of Jackie Robinson with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and the lasting impacts that had for the league.

10. I Had A Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story by Hank Aaron with Lonnie Wheeler

Hank "Hammering Hank" Aaron is best known for shattering Babe Ruth's home run record, ending his career with 755 home runs. In this autobiography, Aaron shares his story as both a player and his struggles and triumphs in a society plagued with hatred and racism.

