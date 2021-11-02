Syracuse Mets & the Amazin' Mets Foundation Named Outstanding COVID-19 Hero

November 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets & the Amazin' Mets Foundation are proud to be honored as the Outstanding COVID-19 Hero by the Central New York Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The Mets and the Amazin' Mets Foundation will be honored at a virtual event to celebrate on National Philanthropy Day® on Monday, November 15th.

The Syracuse Mets and the Amazin' Mets Foundation are proud to be working together to support Central New York, this includes many contributions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions include food deliveries to health care workers in Onondaga County, a food drive at NBT Bank Stadium, the donation of a new refrigerated food truck to the Food Bank of Central New York, Inc., and fundraising for COVID-19 support.

"The Syracuse Mets are grateful for the generosity of Alex Cohen and the Amazin' Mets Foundation and their support of our community here in CNY," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "I am so humbled by this honor for us to be named Outstanding COVID-19 Hero. This is only a small part of what we do for those in need in our community, and we are inspired to do so much more going forward!"

National Philanthropy Day® (NPD) is a special day in November set aside each year to promote philanthropy and recognize individuals, foundations and corporations that are inspiring change through their significant impact on nonprofit organizations. Each year, the Central New York Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP-CNY) hosts an NPD luncheon to celebrate the outstanding achievements by individuals, foundation and corporate philanthropists, fundraising volunteers, and professional fundraisers in the Central New York Community.

This year's NPD celebration will be a hybrid event on Monday, November 15th. There will be an intimate in-person luncheon limited to only the 2021 honorees, nominators, and sponsors. The audience will be virtual. This year's NPD afternoon of inspiration is presented by the Central New York Community Foundation. Additional sponsors of the celebration are Manning & Napier and St. Joseph's Health Foundation.

Congratulations to the 2021 National Philanthropy Day Honorees!

Outstanding Corporation: C&S Companies

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Vincent F. Spina, ASA, MAAA, EA

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Cicero North Syracuse High School Principal's Cabinet

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Lynn Hy

Outstanding Foundation: The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties

Outstanding COVID-19 Hero: Syracuse Mets & the Amazin' Mets Foundation

The celebration is open to the public to attend virtually, but registration is required.

Event Details

Monday, November 15, 2021

Virtual program from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Free to attend virtually

Register online at: www.afpcny.org

