Meet Santa, Enjoy Breakfast at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY - Tour the clubhouses, enjoy breakfast and meet Santa Claus at Louisville Slugger Field each Saturday in December until Christmas for the team's first-ever "Breakfast with Santa" event.

Fans can participate in Breakfast with Santa this holiday season for just $25 per person. Tickets include breakfast for each participant, a photo with Santa taken by a professional photographer and the opportunity to both write a letter to Santa and decorate Christmas ornaments in the clubhouses at Louisville Slugger Field. Fans will be treated to a Christmas movie on the clubhouse TVs during each event and Christmas music will also ring throughout the locker rooms each Saturday morning.

Breakfast with Santa sessions will be available for time slots in the home and visiting clubhouses from 8-9:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Fans can register for a particular date and time slot by visiting batsbaseball.com. Please note, to ensure a more personal visit with Santa, each session will be capped at 100 participants (50 per clubhouse).

Fans who purchase tickets can enter Louisville Slugger Field 30 minutes prior to the beginning of their time slot at the East Entrance of the ballpark (next to Against the Grain Brewery). Bats staff will be on-hand to answer questions and provide additional direction throughout the event.

Limited tickets are on sale now at batsbaseball.com or by calling (502) 212-2287, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All tickets must be purchased in advance of Breakfast with Santa.

Visit batsbaseball.com or email info@batsbaseball.com for additional information.

