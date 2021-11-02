Iowa Cubs Release 2022 Home Game Times

November 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Iowa Cubs are pleased to announce game times for our 2022 regular season schedule. This schedule includes 72 home games, and all game times are subject to change.

The 2022 regular season is set to begin on Tuesday, April 5, and run through Wednesday, Sept. 21, with the Triple-A playoffs set to return at the end of the season. Iowa will start the year on the road at Buffalo before kicking off the first of 72 games at Principal Park on April 12 against Toledo.

Similar to the 2021 schedule, all Tuesday home games will begin at 6:38 pm, all Friday games at 7:08 pm, and all Sunday games, besides July 3, will have a scheduled first pitch of 1:08 pm. The Iowa Cubs' 2022 schedule will see a return to more day games, adding 13 mid-week dates to go along with the 11 Sunday games.

There will be nine Wednesday games throughout the year with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 pm, beginning with April 27, against Indianapolis. Also slated to start at 12:08 pm will be three different Thursday games. Those three games will be played on May 12, May 19 and June 2. The first Saturday home game on April 16 against Toledo will also be played during the day, with a 3:08 pm scheduled first pitch. The Iowa Cubs are ready to accept reservations for group outings, picnics, skyboxes, the all-you-can-eat Bud Club and the all-inclusive Betfred Sports Lounge for all games.

Different from past seasons, all Saturday home games will begin at 6:08 pm, aside from April 16 (3:08 pm) and July 2. As shown in red on the calendar, the I-Cubs will have 12 Firework Fridays in 2022 as well as a special holiday fireworks show on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. Each of those games will be played at special times, as Saturday's game will begin at 7:08 pm and first pitch on Sunday, July 3, is scheduled for 6:08 pm.

Iowa will see a new opponent representing the Triple-A East Southeast Division, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), and from the Triple-A East Northeast Division, the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays). They play six games at Jacksonville September 6-11, while opening the season with six games in Buffalo and hosting the Bisons for six games at Principal Park from July 12-17. After not playing each other in 2021, the Cubs versus Cardinals rivalry will be back at the Triple-A level, as Iowa travels to Memphis from May 24-29 and hosts the Redbirds at Principal Park in our last homestand of the year, from September 13-18.

The Iowa Cubs are proud to continue our partnership with KCCI to feature each of our 72 home games with the first pitch scheduled to start on the 8's.

Season tickets are now available for purchase by calling our Front Office at 515-243-6111. Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale at a later date. For all the latest Iowa Cubs news, visit www.iowacubs.com or sign up for our email newsletter.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.