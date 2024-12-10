Syracuse Mets & Brooklyn Cyclones Enter Next Chapter Under New Ownership, Diamond Baseball Holdings

NEW YORK, NY - Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB), today announced it has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Cohen Private Ventures to purchase the Syracuse Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones. The teams will remain the Triple-A and High-A affiliates of the New York Mets, respectively, and join the franchise's Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on the DBH roster. Both clubs will retain their front office staff and continue to be guided by their current leadership.

"The New York Mets are deeply grateful to the staff and players of the Syracuse Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones. These franchises have created two of the best fan-bases in Minor League Baseball and we are excited to continue our affiliation with these cities," said M. Scott Havens, President of Business Operations, New York Mets. "With their acquisition by DBH, both clubs will have greater dedicated resources and player development tools to set them up for successful seasons for years to come"

After the acquisition closes, fans in both communities will continue cheering for their teams at the esteemed ballparks they know and love, with the Cyclones playing at Maimonides Park along the Coney Island boardwalk and the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse Mets have one of the most storied histories in all of Minor League Baseball (MiLB). The franchise has played in the International League in all but five years since its inaugural season in 1934 and became an affiliate of the big-league Mets in 2019. The Cyclones, meanwhile, have been affiliated with the New York Mets since they debuted in 2001. The club plays in front of one of the most unique backdrops in MiLB: the world-famous Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk and The Cyclone, a wooden rollercoaster that is the inspiration for the club's name.

"We are excited to grow our relationship with DBH as they work to finalize this sale," said Andy Green, Mets Senior Vice President, Player Development. "Our affiliates provide valuable steppingstones for our players in these communities, but also family-friendly experiences for our fans in those cities. As we've seen in Binghamton, DBH will strengthen our affiliates from a baseball and fan perspective."

Through its roster of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MiLB.

"These two franchises each uniquely embody what MiLB is all about," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "The Cyclones carry on the rich legacy of professional baseball in Brooklyn, where their connection to the community keeps the game's vibrant tradition thriving in New York City's most populous borough. The Syracuse Mets are a cornerstone of Central New York, where the franchise has deeply connected with the community while drawing fans from across the region for generations. We're thrilled to add both to our roster and continue growing our relationship with the Mets. We look forward to enhancing the distinct fan experience at Maimonides Park and NBT Bank Stadium while ensuring both ballparks remain year-round destinations for affordable, family-friendly entertainment for years to come."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

