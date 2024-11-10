Switchbacks to Host Western Conference Finals

November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Zach Zandi of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing) Zach Zandi of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled Orange County SC in the Western Conference Semifinals, at Weidner Field, ending with a intense victory of 2-1.

Orange County put themselves on the score board early with a goal from #9 Ethan Zubak, in the first five minutes after being given an early ball from their defensive line. Shortly after, #10 Zach Zandi responded by hitting the back of the net after receiving a ball at the top of the box from #80 Speedy Williams, putting the score at 1-1 early in the match. While Colorado Springs kept 64.3% possession, the first 45 minutes remained at a draw while the teams battled as the whistle blew for half-time.

Both teams came out fighting in the second half, fighting for their spot in the West Conference finals. The battle for the next goal intensified with a beautiful shot on target from #11 Quenzi Huerman in the 47th minute, and a key save from #1 Christian Herrera in the 50th minute. The teams battled head to head, getting five shots from both teams and a yellow card for each, the scoreboard remained at 1-1 sending the game into extra time.

Bringing the heat in the first half of extra time, Huerman had another key shot on target in the 98th minute, setting the tone for the rest of the match.The Switchbacks dominated with five shots during the first extra time, and finally landed a goal in the back of the net in 105th minute. For Zandi's second goal, he deflected a ball sent in the box from #29 Cole Mrowka, and put Colorado Springs in the lead for the remainder of the first extra time period.

Following the short three-minute break, both teams stepped on the field for the final extra time half of tonight's match. With an equal amount of two shots each, they continued to battle until the last second. Although there were no goals from either team, Colorado Springs attempted 589 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the USL Championship game. After tonight, they have also scored in their last seven USL Championship home games. As the final whistle blew, the Switchbacks celebrated another win at home, and their hosting of Western Conference Finals next week.

Don't miss out on a home playoff experience at Weidner Field on November 16th against the Las Vegas Lights with kickoff set for 7:00 pm!

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers

On Zach Zandi's performance and being healthy all season:

"Just delighted, I don't think everyone knows how good he is. He's one of the best midfielders in the league but he doesn't really get the recognition he deserves, that is the fact of it, and he's the top top player. The fact is that he's on the field now, he's really good but the reality is that he's always been good, he just needs to stay on the field. The staff in the background, the athletic trainers, technical staff, assistant coaches, they've done such a good job to get him to where he's at, and ultimately he's performing, so everyone should be proud that the work is not done."

Overall thoughts:

"Yea obviously we're not living under a rock on what was going on and the result from last night [New Mexico versus Las Vegas Lights] we spoke about the game not the occasion, the game we performed really well in the semi finals, were really proud of the players for that, we love everybody here, it makes a huge difference, and everybody tonight thank them individually and collectively for coming out. Wasn't the warmest night in the world but my god they bounced this place and it was off the walls and were delighted with the win."

Speedy Williams

On the team's composure:

"We have learned a lot of lessons throughout the season. We have been hit a lot of times and lost games late, so those losses, we learn from them."

Zach Zandi

On the win tonight:

"Yes very happy to say the least. More importantly to get the win to put us in the conference finals that's the main thing on our mind. You know we have two more games to win the championship. So that's the main focus, I'm very happy."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (4) OC: Colin Shutler: (5)

Goals: COS: Zandi (A: Williams) (10'), Zandi (A:Mrowka) (105+1') OC: Zubak (4')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Zandi (69') OAK:YC: Casiple (85'), Powers (108')

