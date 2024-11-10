Las Vegas Lights FC Grab Late Victory Over New Mexico United to Win Western Conference Semifinal

November 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC defeated New Mexico United 1-0 in the USL Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal on Saturday night in Albuquerque. The win continued a historic season for the Lights, which has featured the club's first-ever playoff qualification and a first-ever playoff victory at home in the first round.

Now, just a year removed from a three-win campaign in 2023, Las Vegas is one of four teams remaining in the USL Playoffs and will play for a Western Conference Championship next Saturday. The club's new leadership as of this year, including new owner Jose Bautista, Sporting Director Gian Neglia, and Head Coach Dennis Sanchez, has engineered a remarkable turnaround in 2024.

Next up, Las Vegas Lights FC will play in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 16. However, the team must wait for the conclusion of the other Western Conference Semifinal between Colorado Switchbacks FC and Orange County SC on Sunday evening to know if they will host at Cashman Field.

Should Orange County (#6) win, then the Lights (#4) will host at Cashman Field on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Should the Switchbacks (#2) win, then the Lights will travel to Colorado Springs for the match on Saturday, November 16 at either 5:00 p.m. PT or 6:00 p.m. PT (dependent on results in the Eastern Conference for broadcast window purposes).

Forward Khori Bennett - the Lights' leading goalscorer - scored his 15th goal of the season on a breakaway in the 86th minute. Christian Pinzon intercepted a pass just inside his own half and sprung Bennett into space for the Jamaican to score the match winner.

Goals:

86' - LV - Khori Bennett (assist: Christian Pinzon)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 10, 2024

Las Vegas Lights FC Grab Late Victory Over New Mexico United to Win Western Conference Semifinal - Las Vegas Lights FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.