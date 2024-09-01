Switchbacks FC Dominate on the Road against FC Tulsa

September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - Switchbacks battled against FC Tulsa on the road and dominated the match with a final score of 1-4.

The game started off quickly thanks to a goal from #17 Jairo Henriquez in the 2'. #10 Zach Zandi was battling off two Tulsa defenders in the top left side of the Switchbacks' attacking zone. Zandi crossed the ball to Henriquez who was in the middle of the box, sending it straight past Tulsa's goalkeeper. Colorado Springs has scored 9 goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, no other team has done this in the USL Championship this season.

In the 37', Zandi quickly moved towards the attacking half, but before he could run past the center line, he passed the ball to #9 Ronaldo Damus. As Damus went head to head against Tulsa's goalkeeper who came outside of the box, Damus swiftly moved to the right and struck the ball into the bottom left side of the net.

With the Switchbacks holding 52.5% possession, it was only a matter of time until another Switchbacks goal. Only a minute into the first half stoppage time, Switchbacks defender #14 Duke Lacroix outrun two FC Tulsa defenders and carried the ball all the way into the box, striking it in past the goal line.

Into the second half, the Switchbacks kept the intensity high with three shots on target, five interceptions, and 135 accurate passes. In the 69', #18 Aidan Rocha calmy took the position for a corner kick, and crossed the ball into the group of players inside the box. #6 Matt Real jumped up and headed the ball into the net, securing the win for the Switchbacks.

With only a minute remaining in the extra stoppage time, FC Tulsa did score their first goal of the night. #7 Andrew Booth sent the ball outside the box into the goal, ending the final score at 1-4.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Saturday for Marvel Superhero night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies!

