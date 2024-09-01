FC Tulsa's Home Undefeated Streak Ends at 100 Days, Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa's six-match, 100-day home undefeated streak came to an end on Sunday as the club dropped 4-1 at ONEOK Field.

With the result, FC Tulsa moved to 7-8-9 (30 points) while Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC jumped to 11-10-5 (38 points) and slot eighth and fifth in the Western Conference, respectively.

Colorado Springs took the lead two minutes into play propelled with Jairo Henríquez cashing in on a rebound. The opportunity was created after Zach Zandi's cross attempt from the left goal line was swatted, providing a tap-in chance for Henríquez at the center of the box.

The Switchbacks garnered two more first-half goals with Ronaldo Damus scoring in the 36th minute and Duke Lacroix in the 45th. Following a pass upfield from Zandi, Damus drew Johan Penaranda out of the box, dribbled around the goalkeeper and converted in the back-left corner. Lacroixs' opportunity also was built in the right flank, with a pass from Speedy Williams creating a transition tap into the over the goalkeeper.

Andrew Booth scored his first goal with FC Tulsa in stoppage time, generating a goal in 90+2 with a low-rising ball shot well behind the 18-yard box.

Up next, FC Tulsa will reach a national stage as it travels to face Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2 on Friday, September 9, at 10 p.m. CT.

Goals:

2' COS - J. Henriquez

37' COS - R. Damus (A: Zach Zandi) 45+1' COS - D. Lacroix (A: D. Williams)

69' COS - M. Real (A. Rocha)

90+2' TUL - A. Booth

Cards:

21' COS - M. Real

51' COS - D. Pierre

62' TUL - A. Booth

83' COS - J. Feldberg

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Aaron Bibout, Owen Damm, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef, Alex Dalou, Sebastian Sanchez, Faysal Bettache)

COS: Christian Herrara, Delentz Pierre, Matt Mahoney, Matt Real, Ronaldo Damus, Zach Zandi, Duke Lacroix, Jairo Henríquez, Aidan Rocha, Yosuke Hanya, Devon Williams (Subs Used: Koa Santos, Tyreek Magee, Jonas Fjeldberg, Juan Tejada, Justin Dhillon)

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to Phoenix Rising FC on Friday September 6th at 10pm. The team returns to ONEOK Field on Wednesday September 11th to take on Las Vegas Lights FC and again on Saturday September 14th to take on Louisville City FC. September 11th is Pups at the Pitch and First Responder Appreciation night and September 14th is Vamos Tulsa Night. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

