Switch-Hitting Shortstop Kole Kaler Returns

January 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of shortstop Kole Kaler. He returns for his second season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"Kole did a fabulous job for us after coming over from the Pioneer League," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He provided defensive stability for us at the shortstop position while contributing greatly at the plate."

Kaler appeared in 54 games with the Ducks in 2024 after being acquired from the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League. He batted .311 and posted a .383 on-base percentage to go along with 20 RBIs, 33 runs, 59 hits, seven doubles, 22 walks and 14 stolen bases. Defensively, he committed just six errors while playing 54 games at shortstop. The Arizona native played 43 games with Boise earlier in the season, posting a .910 OPS with three home runs, 24 RBIs, 48 runs, 57 hits, eight doubles, three triples, 34 walks and 12 stolen bases.

The 26-year-old also spent the 2023 season with Boise, accruing a .363 on-base percentage in 84 games. He added four homers, 52 RBIs, 65 runs, 86 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, 55 walks and 14 steals. The switch hitter began his professional career in 2022, spending 20 games with the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League. Kaler played two seasons of collegiate baseball at the University of Hawai'i and one at Texas A&M University, batting .289 with a .389 on-base percentage and .797 OPS in 131 games combined.

