High Point Rockers Coaching Staff Returning for 2025 Season

January 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Jamie Keefe, the only manager the High Point Rockers have known since forming in 2019, will return as manager for a sixth season, team president Pete Fisch announced today. Also returning will be pitching coach Frank Viola and bench coach/director of player personnel Ryan Dull.

Keefe, 51, has led the Rockers to a 361-280 record and three Atlantic League playoff berths in his five seasons. The Rockers tied for the South Division second half championship in 2024. The 361 wins over the past five seasons are the most of any ALPB club.

"I couldn't be happier to be returning to High Point," said Keefe. "High Point is where I want to be. Our coaching staff has had some good success over the last few years and we hope to continue to do so.

"The goal of the Atlantic League is to give players a chance to succeed and get a chance to play at the next level. We have been able to put ourselves in a position to win a lot of games and also provide our players with that chance to move up."

"We are proud of our coaching staff and pleased to have them all back in 2025," said Fisch. "They represent the High Point community well. Jamie Keefe is an outstanding leader and an even better person."

Keefe will enter his 23rd season as a manager in 2025 with a career record of 1,133-962 and a winning percentage of .541. While with the Rockers, 39 players have signed contracts with MLB affiliate clubs or foreign leagues. Seven former Rockers have reached the Major Leagues including pitchers Huascar Brazoban, Alberto Baldonado, David Robertson, Jake Petricka, Kyle Barraclough and Brandon Leibrandt as well as infielder Tyler Ladendorf.

Over his five years with the Rockers, Keefe has led the club to seven first or second place half-season finishes and has twice posted the best overall record in the Atlantic League. His .563 winning percentage ranks eighth all-time in ALPB history.

Viola has become the preeminent pitching coach in the Atlantic League since joining the club in 2019. Under his tutelage, the Rockers have led the Atlantic League in earned run average three times over the past five seasons and are the only club with multiple seasons with a sub 4.00 ERA (2019, 2024). High Point has led the league with the fewest walks three times including 2023 and 2024. High Point allowed just 7.8 hits per nine innings in 2024, the best rate ever for an Atlantic League team.

Viola, a native Long Islander, spent 15 years in the Major Leagues, earning the Cy Young Award in 1988 and earning World Series MVP honors in 1987. He won 176 MLB games and was named to three All-Star games.

Dull, a native of Kernersville, N.C., a graduate of East Forsyth High and a five-year Major League veteran, will return for his second season as the Rockers bench coach. Dull made 171 career relief appearances in the Majors and went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA. As a Rocker, he appeared in 112 games and set the club career record with 31 saves while earning selection to the ALPB Postseason All-Star team in 2023.

The Rockers open the 2025 season at Southern Maryland on April 25 and will play their first home game against Lexington on May 2.

