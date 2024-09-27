SWING Postponed to September 2025 Due to Inclement Weather

September 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Due to inclement weather, Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced that SWING at Victory Field presented by Krieg DeVault has been postponed to Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Guests who purchased Premium or VIP tickets to SWING 2024 will receive the same ticket for next year's SWING event. More information can be found at SwingVF.org.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.