SWING Postponed to September 2025 Due to Inclement Weather
September 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Due to inclement weather, Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced that SWING at Victory Field presented by Krieg DeVault has been postponed to Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
Guests who purchased Premium or VIP tickets to SWING 2024 will receive the same ticket for next year's SWING event. More information can be found at SwingVF.org.
