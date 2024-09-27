All-American Women's Baseball Classic Rosters Announced

Durham, NC - Rosters for the four teams that will be competing in the All-American Women's Baseball Classic at Durham Bulls Athletic Park were officially released on Friday. The weekend-long round-robin tournament will feature the top women's baseball players in the country, including current and former members of the United States and Canadian national teams.

The Classic, slated for October 11 th through the 13 th, will feature the Racine Belles, South Bend Blue Sox, Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets, the four original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams of 1943.

The group of nearly 60 athletes features notable trailblazers in the sport:

OF/RHP Kelsie Whitmore (Temecula, CA/South Bend Blue Sox) is the first woman to play in the Atlantic League. Whitmore was Big West Player of the Year while playing for Cal State Fullerton.

C Anna Kimbrell (Fort Mill, SC/Rockford Peaches) is an 11-time USA Baseball selection. Kimbrell has been on the USA Baseball Women's National Team since 2008, tying the record for the most appearances on Team USA. Kimbrell played Division I softball at Samford University before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she helped lead UAB to the NCAA Super Regionals.

IF Val Perez (Corpus Christi, TX/South Bend Blue Sox) played softball at Texas A&M/Corpus Christi, was the starting shortstop in the 2024 World Cup and is the head coach of the Firefighters in the Savannah Bananas organization.

C Beth Greenwood (Amherst, NH/Kenosha Comets) was the first female baseball player at the University of Rochester and the first American-born female to play catcher in an NCAA baseball game. Greenwood is currently a Research and Development Fellow with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

P/IF Alli Schroder (Fruitvale, British Columbia/Rockford Peaches) joined Team Canada in 2017 and earned Baseball Canada's Women's National Team Future Award in 2018. Schroder was the first woman to play in the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference.

RHP Elise Berger (Shelburne, VT/Racine Belles) won silver medal in the 2024 WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup and is presently playing baseball at Bard College.

The event will feature four teams comprised of the top women's baseball players, ranging in age from 16 to 50, coming together. The event will also look to highlight women in all aspects of sports, from umpires to coaches and production crew to broadcasters.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was a professional women's baseball league founded by Philip K. Wrigley, which existed from 1943 to 1954. Over 600 women played in the league, which eventually consisted of 10 teams located in the Midwest. The league was notably highlighted in the movie A League of Their Own.

American Girls Baseball was created in 2019 as an affiliate organization of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association to continue the legacy and purpose of this famous women's professional league, with a vision to create a professional baseball league for girls and women who want a future in the sport. Through opportunities like the All-American Women's Baseball Classic, they are paving the way for girls and women in baseball and providing them with opportunities to train, participate, and compete in the game of baseball at every level. 

Format will be a pool play tournament, with two games held on Friday, four games on Saturday and two games, including the Championship game, held on Sunday.

For ticket information, click here: www.milb.com/durham/events/all-american-womens-baseball-classic.

