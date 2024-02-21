SWB RailRiders set 2024 Daily Promotions and Fireworks slate

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have set their 2024 daily promotions and fireworks nights for the upcoming season. The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, begin their home slate on April 2 against the Syracuse Mets in the first of 75 games at PNC Field this season. Each day of the week will feature promotions or offers that appeal to fans of all ages and the season-long slate is highlighted by 15 post-game fireworks shows.

Season tickets, including full, half, and partial plus the mini and flex plans, are on sale now. Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, March 2, beginning at 11 A.M.

"Our daily promotions are key to the fan experience at PNC Field," said RailRiders General Manager Katie Beekman. "Each promotion is designed to provide value or entertainment and we change daily to best offer something that will appeal to each type of fan. For years, RailRiders games have been NEPA's best place for affordable fun for everyone and we look forward to building on that this season."

Most 2024 homestands will follow the standard set in 2021 with a six-game series against each opponent, running from Tuesday through Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Lehigh Valley starting on July 4 in a three-game set on the back half of a home-and-home split series over the Independence Day holiday week.

Fireworks will follow the home opener on April 2. An extended fireworks extravaganza follows the Independence Day game against the IronPigs courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

King's College will present a fireworks show after the April 19 game against Lehigh Valley. Additionally, Saturday pyrotechnic shows will follow games on June 29 and July 27.

2024 Daily Promotions

TurnUp Tuesdays - Get $5 lawn seats for every Tuesday home game this season! While at the park on Tuesdays, fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 16 oz. Coors Light cans until the middle of the eighth inning.

Waggin' Wednesdays - Bring your four-legged best friends to each Wednesday home game this season. There is no cost to bring your pup to the park, but the RailRiders encourage a donation to their weekly animal-friendly non-profit of choice. Fans may purchase seats on the lawn or in the bleachers if they bring their dog out on Waggin' Wednesdays.

Wednesday is also $2 Dog Night with $2 hot dogs all night long courtesy of Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

Thirsty Thursdays - The most refreshing night of the week features $2 16 oz. Michelob Ultra bottles until the middle of the eighth inning for fans 21 and older. $2 16 oz. Pepsi fountain drinks are also available all night long.

First Responder Fridays - The RailRiders and NEPA Crane & Hauling continue to honor our brave first responders on Friday evenings in 2024. As a small token of thanks, 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday courtesy of NEPA Crane & Hauling. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per week per first responder. First responders can register for complimentary tickets by completing the form under the Community tab at www.swbrailriders.com.

Friday Night Fireworks - Beginning on May 24, every Friday home game will be followed by the best pyrotechnic show in NEPA.

Saturday RailRiders games will once again feature great giveaway items all season long. Giveaways will be announced soon.

Geisinger Family FunDay - We wrap up homestands on Sundays with a Geisinger Family FunDay! Gates open at noon and kids can play catch in the outfield until 12:20 P.M. Plus... Kids can get $2 Mamita's flavored ice or $2 Dippin' Dots all game long. After the final out, children 12 and younger can run the bases, capping the best way to spend a day with the whole family at PNC Field.

Additional promotions, including giveaways, special offers and theme nights, will be announced soon. All promotions are subject to change.

Please note that May 6 and May 22 are STEM School Day Games with 11:05 A.M. first pitches and these are not Waggin' Wednesday games at PNC Field. The $2 Hot Dog offer is, however, applicable.

Thursday, July 4, is excluded from inclusion in the daily promotional lineup.

The RailRiders host the Louisville Bats on Wednesday, July 31 at 1:05 P.M. and the Waggin' Wednesday and $2 Sahlen's Hot Dog promotions will be available.

Additional terms and quantity restrictions may apply during each daily promotion. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

