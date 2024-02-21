Pig Day Celebration to be Held Saturday, March 2nd

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that their annual Pig Day celebration will be taking place on Saturday, March 2nd from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park!

Tickets for the 2024 season will be available for purchase on a walk-up basis for fans beginning at 9 a.m. at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. Tickets will be available for purchase in person that day until 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at any time at ironpigsbaseball.com.

Additionally, the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park will be open from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. to give fans a chance to purchase new merchandise for the 2024 season! Merchandise from new IronPigs looks like their Saturday Hex and Phillies Sunday will be on offer in addition to merchandise from their 2024 'Salute to Philly' identity, the Mummers!

The festivities at Pig Day will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The list of activities and happenings include:

Complimentary Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Pulled Turkey Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Coca-Cola products, Chips, and Hot Cocoa (food and refreshments are while supplies last, so make sure to arrive early)

Live music

Yard Sign Pickup (while supplies last)

Kids' activities

2024 Bacon USA Membership Gift Pickup (18 game plans and up)

