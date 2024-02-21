Safety First: Saints to Extend Netting to Cover Entire Seating Bowl

February 21, 2024 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints Master of Ceremonies Nicholas Leeman often says, "thanks net" anytime a line drive in foul territory hits the protective mesh. While that protection currently stretches to the ends of both dugouts, the Saints are making sure more fans are protected beginning in 2024 as the netting will extend to the end of the seating bowl down the right and left field lines.

When CHS Field opened in 2015, Saints fans enjoyed some of the most expansive netting protection in minor league baseball, with netting that extended to the far ends of each dugout. The extended netting, which is being financed by the Saints, ensures that CHS Field remains a first-in-class sports facility.

The Saints will upgrade the current netting to go along with the additional netting.

Behind home plate: 118'L x 29'H (upgraded netting)

1st Base Dugout: 54'L x 26.5'H (upgraded netting)

3rd base Dugout: 63'L x 26.5'H (upgraded netting)

1st & 3rd Base lines: 34'L x 29'H (new for 2024)

RF Line: Tapered netting 152'L x 26'H (new for 2024)

LF Line: Tapered netting 154'L x 26'H (new for 2024)

The Saints will also add two new poles towards the left and right field corners to reinforce the tapered nets.

The netting will be made of three different materials at various points making it easy for fans to clearly see the action on the field. The netting is made out of nylon, knotted dyneema, and ultra cross knotless dyneema with the size of the squares in the netting at 1.75."

The netting will begin going up in early March and will be finished in time for the Saints Opening Day on Friday, March 29 when they take on the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:37 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.