Syracuse Mets Introduce the Wildcat Concession Stand at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are introducing the Wildcat Concession Stand at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2024 season. The Wildcat Pizza Pub, located in Camillus, NY will serve chicken wings, loaded tater tots, and more from their stand for all 75 home games for the 2024 season. The Wildcat Concession Stand will be located on the third-base side, behind the Left Field Terrace.

"The Syracuse Mets are thrilled to partner with the Wildcat for the 2024 season," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "The Wildcat is a fantastic local restaurant that serves their community great food with great service. They will offer fans at NBT Bank Stadium the same delicious food with terrific customer service all season long."

The Wildcat Concession Stand menu will include:

Bone-in wings with five sauce options

Boneless wings with five sauce options

Plain tater tots

Loaded tater tots

Chili cheese tater tots

Freeze-dried candy from Funny Acre Farms

Tickets for the Syracuse Mets 2024 season go on sale Saturday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase season tickets, flex plans, or flex plan plus plans now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833 x1) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

For more information, please contact Michael Tricarico at mtricarico@syracusemets.com.

