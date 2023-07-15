Sutera, Bullpen Stifle Ducks for Third Straight Win

(Central Islip, NY): Tom Sutera went five strong innings and the bullpen was lights out as the York Revolution won their third straight with a 5-3 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Saturday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs have clinched a series win, improving to 5-1 in the second half, good for first place in the North Division. York also improves to 42-27 overall, the best record through 69 games in franchise history.

Sutera (6-3) retired his first eight batters faced en route to a third consecutive win, while the Revs' offense built an early lead.

York struck first in the top of the second as Jacob Rhinesmith lined a two-out RBI single into left center for the game's first run.

The Revs took advantage of three walks from Ducks starter Kyle Lobstein in the third, as Richard Urena drilled a bases-clearing three-run double to the gap in right center, surging the lead to 4-0. It was the seventh extra-base hit in the last six games for Urena who has 14 RBI on that stretch.

Long Island got on the board with back-to-back two-out doubles from Tzu-Wei Lin and Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the third and added an RBI single from Wilson Ramos in the fourth. The first three batters reached base in the fifth when Ruben Tejada cashing in an RBI single, pulling the Ducks within 4-3, but in a major turning point, Sutera retired the 3-4-5 hitters in order, stranding runners at the corners, and avoiding the big inning as he finished five innings with a 4-3 lead.

Lobstein setted down to retire seven straight through the fifth, but allowed an insurance run in the sixth as the Ducks tried to get one more inning out of their starter. Nellie Rodriguez led off the frame by smashing a double to left. Designated pinch runner Alejandro Rivero hustled to third base on a fly out to right and scored as Rhinesmith lined a sac fly to left, extending the lead to 5-3.

York's bullpen combined to allow just one infield hit over the final four innings.

Denson Hull blew through a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth.

Tasker Strobel retired three straight after a disputed call at first base afforded Lin a leadoff infield hit in the seventh.

Nelvin Correa overcame a leadoff walk in the eighth with a strike out of Alex Dickerson and an inning-ending double play off the bat of Ramos.

J.P. Woodward picked up his third career save and second in the past 11 days with a scoreless ninth. After a leadoff walk to Brantley Bell, Woodward induced a comebacker off the bat of Joe DeCarlo for a double play, and retired Lin on a ground ball to second base to end it.

Notes: The Revs break away from the 2011 championship team for best record through 69 games in franchise history, reaching 15 games above .500 for the first time since late in the 2016 season. York has won four straight games as the road team, improving to 18-16 for the year. The Revs have won 10 of the last 12 overall and are 15-5 in their last 20 games. York is now 32-15 since May 24. The Revs improve to 20-9 in games decided by two runs or fewer. York improves to 9-8 against Long Island including a 7-4 mark in Central Islip, having won six of the last eight at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Righty Andrew Cabezas (1-0, 4.50) starts Sunday's series finale at 5:05 p.m. against Long Island right-hander Robert Stock (4-1, 5.28) as the Revs go for their second three-game sweep at Long Island this season. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 4:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

