Sussex County Miners Unveil Largest Promo Schedule to Date

March 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are excited to announce their highly anticipated 2024 Promo Schedule, promising an exhilarating season brimming with entertainment and community engagement at the premier destination for family fun in Sussex County at Skylands Stadium.

Highlights of the upcoming season include the return of fan favorite events such as the renowned Star Wars Night Lightsaber Giveaway and Jersey Auction slated for July 20th, the Gold Rush for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night and Jersey Auction on June 1st, and as always the largest firework show in Sussex County happening on July 3rd and 4th.

Single Game Tickets and Ticket Packages are currently available for purchase. Tickets can be exclusively purchased through our new official ticketing partner, Vivenu, at https://vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj. For Group Rates please reach out to groupsales@scminers.com

The season's excitement begins with the Annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, May 4th, commencing at 12:00pm and extending until 7:00pm. Be sure to stop by and enjoy over 25 different food trucks and over 100 different kinds of craft beers!

The Sussex County Miners will inaugurate their 2024 season at home on May 10th, facing off against the Trois-Riviere Aigles at Skylands Stadium. Gates will open promptly at 6:00pm, with the first pitch slated for 7:05pm.

Fireworks

Fans can also anticipate a dazzling array of 12 Postgame Firework Shows, with 9 Saturday Night Home Games featuring the signature spectacle, complemented by 3 additional postgame firework displays on select dates including the largest firework show in Sussex County on July 3rd, and July 4th, as well as a season finale firework show on September 1st.

Jersey Auctions

Join us on June 1st for our 2nd annual Gold Rush for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. Embrace the force on July 20th as we bring back the beloved Star Wars Jersey Auction on Star Wars Night. And prepare your taste buds for a feast as your favorite Miners players don the Taylor Ham Themed Jerseys in the thrilling New Jersey Showdown against the New Jersey Jackals on May 31st and July 3rd (Jerseys will be auctioned off during the July 3rd Game). Get ready for an unforgettable season of auctions and excitement!

Giveaways

Giveaways are highlighted by our Bobblehead Giveaway on July 13th, our Lightsaber Giveaway on Star Wars Night on July 20th, Harry Potter Wizard Wand Giveaway on June 29th, our Miners and AWH Branded Miniature Pots on Free "Pot" Night on June 20th, and lastly the Wonka Golden Ticket Giveaway on May 18th where one lucky fan will be invited back to see the inner workings of Skylands Stadium.

Community Engagement

The 2024 season marks the start of the Miners Community First initiative, dedicated to fostering stronger ties with the local community. Highlighted games under this initiative will spotlight the distinctive schools, towns, and communities of Northwestern New Jersey, including special events such as Education Day school promotions on May 15th and May 16th, Youth Sports Day on May 17th, the Skylands Stadium 30th Reunion Weekend featuring a captivating performance from The Amazing Tyler's Balancing Act on June 14th with festivities continuing on June 15th, Miners Casino Night for Charity on August 16th, and Autism Awareness Night on August 30th.

Family Funday Sunday

As part of our commitment to family-friendly entertainment, every Sunday home game will be part of the new Family Funday Sunday program, offering specially priced kids tickets at $5. Additionally, attendees can enjoy Pre-Game Pet Adoption Events in collaboration with Father John's Animal House, Eleventh Hour Rescue, and O.S.C.A.R.. The first 100 guests into the stadium will receive an exclusive pack of Sussex County Miners Baseball Cards. Following the game, fans can mingle with their favorite Miners players during the postgame autograph session and watch the little ones run the bases during our Kids Run the Bases event

Be sure to keep an eye out for more news from the Sussex County Miners in the following weeks leading up to our home opener on May 10th, as we have many improvements and additions around Skylands Stadium that we cannot wait to announce!

Full Promotion List for the Sussex County Miners 2024 Season:

Mothers Day Brunch | May 12 2024

$5 Tuesday | May 14 2024

Miners Community First Presents Education Day | May 15 2024

Miners Community First Presents Education Day | May 16 2024

Miners Community First Presents Youth Sports Day + Brandon's House Ribbon Cutting | May 17 2024

Willy Wonka Night + Fireworks | May 18 2024

Family Funday Sunday | May 19 2024

New Jersey Showdown - Taylor Ham v. Pork Roll + The Voices's Julia Rome | May 31 2024

Miners Community First Presents Gold Rush Childhood Cancer Awareness Jersey Auction + Fireworks | June 1 2024

Family Funday Sunday | June 2 2024

Miners Community First Presents Skylands Stadium 30th Reunion Kickoff Memorabilia Auction + The Amazing Tyler's Balancing Act | June 14 2024

Miners Community First Presents Skylands Stadium 30th Reunion Memorabilia Auction Fireworks Celebration | June 15 2024

Fathers Day Brunch | June 16 2024

$5 Tuesday | June 18 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Frankford School, Sussex Christian School, Wantage Schools, Lafayette Twp, Montague Schools | June 19 2024

Free "Pot" Night | June 20 2024

America's Pastime Auto Show | June 28 2024

Harry Potter Wizarding Wands Give-Away Night + Fireworks | June 29 2024

Family Funday Sunday + Splash Series | June 30 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Rockaway Schools, West Milford Schools, Mackenzie School | July 2 2024

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration +New Jersey Showdown - Taylor Ham v. Pork Roll | July 3 2024

July 4th + Hometown Heroes Parade + Fireworks | July 4 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Newton Schools, Andover Schools, Green Twp. Schools | July 9 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Hamburg Schools, Ogdensburg Schools, Hardyston Twp. School, Franklin Borough, Fields of Green Montessori | July 10 2024

Sussex County Has Talent Show | July 11 2024

Ladies Night Pink Out + Vendors and Prizes | July 12 2024

Bobblehead Night + Fireworks | July 13 2024

Family Funday Sunday + Splash Series | July 14 2024

Miners Community First Presents Battle of the Badges | July 19 2024

Miners Community First Presents Star Wars Night Jersey Auction + Fireworks | July 20 2024

Family Funday Sunday + Splash Series | July 21 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Byram Schools, Sandyston Walpack School, Hampton School | July 23 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Sparta Schools July 24 2024 Manly Man Night | July 25 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Vernon Twp. Schools | July 30 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Frelinghuysen Twp. Schools, Blairstown Schools | July 31 2024

Miners Community First School Series: Rain Date / Makeup | August 1 2024

$5 Tuesday | August 6 2024

Nightmare Before Christmas | August 8 2024

Miners Community First Presents Casino Night Fundraiser | August 16 2024

Fireworks | August 17 2024

Family Funday Sunday + Splash Series | August 18 2024

Miners Community First Presents Autism Awareness Night | August 30 2024

Fan Appreciation Night + Fireworks | August 31 2024

Labor Day + Greatest Night In Baseball + Fireworks | September 1 2024

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

