Sussex County Miners Add Former Oakland A's Minor Leaguer Gabriel Maciel to Their Lineup

The Sussex County Miners are excited to announce the acquisition of Outfielder Gabriel Maciel.

Hailing from Londrina, Brazil, Gabriel brings a wealth of experience to the Miners' roster, having navigated a remarkable six-year journey through the Minor Leagues. Beginning with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Rookie League team in 2016, he steadily progressed through their farm system, making notable stops at the Missoula Ospreys in the Pioneer League and the Kane County Cougars in the Midwest League. In 2018, Gabriel transitioned to the Minnesota Twins organization, further honing his skills with the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the High-A Central League and the Fort Myers Miracle in the Florida State League.

In 2022 he was acquired by the Oakland A's High-A affiliate, the Lansing Lugnuts. With over 60 appearances on the field during his tenure with the Lugnuts, Gabriel showcased his defensive prowess, maintaining an outstanding .974 fielding percentage, a testament to his reliability and skill in the outfield.

In addition to his defensive capabilities, Gabriel boasts an impressive offensive record, highlighted by a slash line of .280 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, and .355 slugging percentage. His ability to consistently deliver impactful hits and contribute to run production adds a formidable dimension to the Miners' offensive lineup, positioning him as a pivotal contributor in the team's pursuit of success.

"We are super excited to have Gabriel join our team. I personally can't wait to see him fly around the outfield tracking down fly balls." Said Simon Walters, Assistant Coach and Head of Player Procurement for the Sussex County Miners.

As Gabriel takes his place in the Miners' lineup, the team welcomes a valuable addition to their outfield. His experience, both defensively and offensively, will enhance the team's depth and overall performance on the field.

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

