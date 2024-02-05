Sussex County Miners Add ABL Batting Champion and Former 9th Round MLB Draft Pick Cory Acton

The Sussex County Miners are excited to announce the acquisition of Second Baseman Cory Acton. Cory has recently been honing his skills during winter ball on the other side of the globe in the Australian Baseball League with the Canberra Cavalry. Cory has terrorized opposing pitchers all season, boasting a league leading .333 Batting Average, a .422 On-Base Percentage, and a .468 Slugging Percentage. While also serving as an infield specialist for the Canberra Cavalry, adeptly handling both second and third base positions, Cory exhibited a remarkable .966 Fielding Percentage across 250 innings played.

Before going pro, Cory competed at the highest level of Division 1 College Baseball. Competing three years for the University of Florida Gators and completing his final year of eligibility for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. While in college Cory compiled a slash line of .250(BA)/.381(OBP)/.365(SLG). After 4 years of playing college ball at the highest level Cory entered the 2022

Adding to his accomplishments, Cory was selected as the 9th Round pick (275th overall) by the Atlanta Braves in 2022, Cory has showcased his talents in the Minor Leagues with an impressive .235 AVG, .365 OBP, and .300 SLG. His stellar performance in the Minors adds a significant level of expertise and skill to our already formidable Miners Lineup.

"Signing Cory Acton to the Miners marks a significant milestone for our team. Cory brings a wealth of experience from his time in the SEC and as a former 9th round pick of the Braves. Leading the Australian Baseball League in hitting, he's not just a player; he's a game changer. We're thrilled to welcome him aboard, he will be an integral part of our lineup." Said General Manager of the Sussex County Miners Vincent Sangemino.

With a potent bat and a reliable glove, Cory Acton is set to make a significant impact in the Miners lineup. Welcome aboard and Keep Digging!

With a potent bat and a reliable glove, Cory Acton is set to make a significant impact in the Miners lineup. Welcome aboard and Keep Digging!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

