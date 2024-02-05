Washington Inks Wagner Lagrange to 2024 Contract

WASHINGTON, Pa. - In a signing announced today, the Wild Things will have outfielder Wagner Lagrange back for the 2024 season. Lagrange will enter his third season with the club after two very successful seasons so far in Washington for the Dominican Republic native. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Lagrange has back-to-back seasons in a Washington uniform with at least 112 hits. In 2022, he slashed .346/.396/.490 with 125 hits, which matched the single-season Wild Things record in the category. That season he also had 27 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 62 RBI. This past season, he slashed .304/.352/.531 with 25 doubles, 112 hits, 63 runs scored (after 60 in 2022), 19 homers and 69 RBI. Both the homer and RBI totals are new career highs for the outfielder and former Mets' farmhand.

The totals in RBI and homers were both in the top 20 last year in the Frontier League, while the 25 doubles were the fifth-highest total across he 16-team league. His 112 hits were tied for 12th.

Now he'll return to Washington after originally becoming a free agent in December, as he played 2024 under a one-year contract.

The D.R. native reached as high as Triple-A in the New York Mets' organization. He played in 12 games for Syracuse in 2021 and 67 for Double-A Binghamton. In six total MiLB seasons, Lagrange slashed .291/.346/.399 with 209 RBI and 115 total extra-base hits across 411 games.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers.

