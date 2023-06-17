Surge Lose in Back-And-Forth Game

June 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Midland RockHounds scored a pair of runs in the sixth and eighth inning to pull away and defeat Wichita 7-4.

The Wind Surge took an early lead in the top of the first inning. Patrick Winkel hit a solo home run over the left center field wall.

Gregg Deichmann answered for the RockHounds when he hit a line drive home run out of right field. Shane McGuire then hit an RBI single to left field and gave Midland the lead.

In the bottom of the third starting Wind Surge pitcher Carlos Luna gave up his second home run of the game when Lawrence Butler hit a solo home run over the right field wall.

The Surge tied it back up in the top of the fifth. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. crushed a 440-foot home run deep over the center field wall.

Midland took the lead back for the final lead change of the game when Deichmann hit his second home run of the game and fourth home run of the series. Lazaro Armenteros extended the lead for Midland with an RBI single.

The RockHounds added on another two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Starting pitcher Luna for Wichita pitched five innings, gave up three runs on five hits and struck out eight batters. Joey Estes for the RockHounds pitched six and two thirds innings, gave up three runs on five hits, struck out three batters and earned the win. Jose Bravo for the Wind Surge suffered the loss after giving up four runs on four hits.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to 26-35 and the Midland RockHounds improve to 28-34.

NOTES - The Wind Surge activated catcher David Banuelos from injured list. Kyle Schmidt was assigned to Class A Fort Myers.

BROADCAST: Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge finish their road series and will face the Midland RockHounds Sunday at 1:00 PM. RH Travis Adams for the Surge will face RH Ryan Cusick for the RockHounds.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home on Tuesday, June 20th to play Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will be home for a two week homestand which includes the first ever postgame concert on Saturday, June 24th "The Spazmatics".

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.