Naturals Walk off Riders on Saturday

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders held a 3-1 lead at one point but fell 5-4 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on a walk-off single in the ninth inning from Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night.

For the second night in a row, the Naturals (24-38) scored a run in the first inning. This time, Morgan McCullough bashed a solo homer against Frisco (27-34) starter Jack Leiter.

Leiter went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out four and walking four in his outing.

The Riders took the lead in the third when Thomas Saggese crushed a two-run shot. It was Saggese's fifth home run of the road trip and his team-best ninth of the season.

Luisangel Acuña then extended the Frisco lead to 3-1 and his hitting streak to 11 games in the fourth with an RBI single.

The Naturals came from behind, scoring once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead, but Frisco tied it in the eighth when Nick Tanielu scored on an error.

After Jorge Bonifacio singled to lead off the ninth against Michael Brewer (1-2) and advanced to second on an error, he scored on the walk-off single by Tyler Cropley up the middle.

In relief, Yefri Del Rosario (5-2) took home the win for the Naturals.

Dustin Harris reached four times in the loss for Frisco, singling twice and walking twice.

Frisco concludes the series with the Naturals in Springdale at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 18th.

The next Frisco home game is Tuesday, June 20th at 11:05 a.m. when the Springfield Cardinals come to town. That series concludes the first half of the 2023 season. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

