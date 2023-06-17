Missions Homer Twice, Drop Game Five to Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night. For the sixth consecutive night, the Missions offense left the yard. The Missions held a 4-1 lead before allowing six runs to score in the bottom of the fourth inning. A late comeback attempt fell short for San Antonio. Amarillo secured the win by a final score of 9-7. San Antonio has a 3.0-game lead over Amarillo in the division.

Luke Albright was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The Missions nearly took a first inning lead off the right-hander. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to begin the game. Tirso Ornelas hit a fly ball to right field. Attempting to make it a double, he was tagged out at second base. On the play, Reyes advanced to third base. Daniel Johnson grounded out and Reyes was forced to remain at third. Michael De La Cruz struck out swinging to end the inning.

The Missions took the lead in the top of the second inning. After hitting his first homer of the season on Friday, Juan Fernandez went yard again to begin the inning. His second long ball of the season made it a 1-0 Missions lead.

The Missions had an opportunity to significantly increase their lead in the third inning. Albright allowed a single to Reyes before walking the next two batters. With the bases loaded and no outs, the right-hander left the runners stranded after a pop put, a line out and a ground out.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After two smooth innings, Amarillo tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Tim Tawa singled and advanced to second base on a balk. Ryan Bliss singled and Tawa came in to score.

San Antonio regained the lead in the top half of the fourth inning. Pedro Castellanos started off the frame with a base hit. Albright struck out the next batter and Chandler Seagle reached base on a fielder's choice. Reyes extended the inning with a base hit. Ornelas drove in three runs with a home run to right field. His seventh long ball of the season made it a 4-1 Missions lead.

The Sod Poodles batted around their order and plated six runs during the fourth inning. A.J. Vukovich began the frame with a home run. Tim Tawa drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Neyfy Castillo drove in a run with a base hit. Bliss drove in two runs with a triple to right-center field. James Bourque took over on the mound for Camarena. Jordan Lawlar drove in a run with a triple. Amarillo took a 7-4 lead.

San Antonio evened the score in the top of the sixth inning with three runs on four hits. The Missions loaded the bases with three consecutive hits to start the frame. Ornelas grounded out and Connor Hollis came in to score. Andrew Saalfrank took over on the mound for Albright. Johnson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Fernandez tied the game with a base hit to center field.

The Sod Poodles once again captured the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Brian Gonzalez, Lawlar hit a one-out double. A throwing error from Gonzalez on a pickoff attempt placed Lawlar at third base. After an intentional walk to Vukovich, Kevin Kopps took over on the mound. Kopps struck out the first batter he faced before a wild pitch allowed Lawlar to score. Adrian Del Castillo drove in Vukovich with a double to left field. Amarillo gained a 9-7 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Josh Green took the mound for the save attempt. De La Cruz welcomed him to the game with a base hit. After recording the first out of the inning, Cole Cummings was hit by a pitch. With the game-tying run at first base with one out, Green retired the next two batters to end the ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 9-7

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 34-28 on the season

* San Antonio now sits 3.0 games ahead of Amarillo in Texas League South division

* Missions Offense: Sixth consecutive game with a home run

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, June 18th

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB

* Daniel Camarena (Missions starter): ND, 3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 3 K, HR

* Jordan Lawlar (#1 DBacks prospect, #8 MLB): 2-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, R

* Deyvison De Los Santos (#4 DBacks prospect): 1-4, R, E

* Luke Albright (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 5.1 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 2 HR

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, June 17th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (5-6, 3.70) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jamison Hill (1-4, 5.02) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

