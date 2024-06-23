Surge Hold Stingers Scoreless During Target Score Time in 91-80 Victory

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The reigning Western Conference champions have arrived back on the scene.

Calgary started and ended its 91-80 victory over Edmonton on separate 9-0 runs, including holding the Stingers scoreless in Target Score Time, to extend its winning streak to three while halting the Stingers' run at the same number on Sunday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

Surge guard Mathieu Kamba, an ex-Stinger, added 22 points, including 19 during a perfect first half from the field, to go with eight rebounds and five assists in the victory. The Calgary native was also named Player of the Game.

"I just wanted to come out here and try to kill them," Kamba said in a post-game interview with Emma Poose. "I wanted to show [Stingers head coach and ex-teammate Jordan] Baker I could still hoop a little bit."

The Surge evened their record at 5-5 with the win, while the Stingers dropped to 7-3.

"Definitely good to get another road win. I always say any win in the CEBL is a tough win. But the guys stayed locked in today defensively. We had a couple lulls offensively but we stayed together, it was good to see," Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon said.

Point guard Stefan Smith, who started 21 games for the Surge last season, struggled in his 2024 debut after returning from Europe, managing three points and two assists while missing all five of his field-goal attempts off the bench.

In its second season in Alberta after moving from Guelph, Calgary started slowly, winning just two of its first seven games and sitting in the basement of a strong Western Conference after reaching the CEBL Finals last season.

But the Surge now have appeared to find their groove - and with it, their first win over provincial rival Edmonton after dropping a pair earlier in the season.

On Sunday, Calgary raced to an early lead as Kamba hit a pair of threes and Sean Miller-Moore followed with one of his own. The Surge opened a 14-2 lead within minutes.

"It just showed that we can play with them. The first game they killed us. The second game, we were in the game but I think we had 27 turnovers," Kamba said. "So I think today, coming out strong and just showing them we're not gonna let you guys punch us in the face, we're gonna punch you guys in the face, just kind of set the tone for the game."

Edmonton battled back to tie the game at 22 later in the fast-paced quarter, which featured frequent transition play and numerous hoists from deep.

The game remained tight until the final minutes of the half, when the Surge used a 16-5 run to build their largest lead of the game at 59-47.

"We got our asses kicked in the first half and that's the reality," Baker said. "Up and down the floor, gave up 59 points, that's not what we do. The second half was much better, we locked into some of the things we want to do, but it's a 40-minute basketball game and that sluggish start can't happen for us."

Still, Edmonton was able to bounce back once again, narrowing its deficit to two points after 30 minutes.

Calgary led 82-80 entering Target Score Time, when it proceeded to score on four straight possessions, culminating with a game-winning three-pointer from forward Justin Lewis.

"We had some defensive lapses in target time," Baker said. "You can talk about offence all you want, but it starts with defence for us."

While the triple was just Lewis' first of the game, it capped what was another strong performance from deep for Calgary, which hit 41 per cent from beyond the arc. The Surge entered the game atop the league in three-point percentage.

The Stingers, meanwhile, made just 26 per cent of their attempts from three-point land, a key contributor to their loss.

Back at .500 at the midway point of the season, Calgary can say it's righted the ship. But it still finds itself in a dog fight for the playoffs, now tied with both Winnipeg and Saskatchewan in a loaded Western Conference.

Vernon said the biggest difference from the beginning of the season until now is trust, which he hopes can create some momentum toward the second half.

"There was a bunch of personalities and even myself, coming into a locker room and we're all brand new to each other and we don't know each other," Vernon said. "I think now we're gaining trust and understand what everybody's skill set is and how my message comes across."

Perhaps another trip to the Finals awaits.

What's next?

Both teams are back in action on Saturday as Calgary continues its road trip with a stop in Ottawa while Edmonton pays a visit to league-leading Vancouver.

