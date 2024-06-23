Shooting Stars Seek Revenge against Alliance in Second Matchup of 2024

June 23, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars (5-4) host the Montreal Alliance (3-7) on Sunday night at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in the second of three matchups between the teams this season.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The Alliance look to return to form and snap their two-game losing streak. They nearly tied the CEBL record for largest Target Score Time comeback (16 points) in their last game against the Niagara River Lions.

Down 16 with the Target Score set at 97, Montreal would climb all the way back to tie the game at 95 before ultimately falling 97-95. The Alliance had no quit in them, outscoring the River Lions 33-19 in the fourth quarter, including 23-9 in Target Score Time.

Chris Smith, Ahmed Hill, and Jordan Bowden combined for 67 points. Bowden led the team in scoring with 24 points on 45 per cent shooting, while also snagging three rebounds.

The Shooting Stars are riding high after receiving their championship rings and taking a 105-92 victory against the Brampton Honey Badgers on Friday night.

Perhaps it was the championship celebration, or maybe the numerous Canadian basketball stars sitting courtside at the game, but Donovan Williams was feeling dangerous. He exploded for 28 points, eight rebounds, and three assists to help lead Scarborough to victory.

Player Spotlight

Williams has been tearing it up for Scarborough this season, with no plans of slowing down.

The guard is currently averaging 22.3 points per game, 2.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and shooting 50 per cent from the floor.

He's scored 25+ points in his last two games, helping the team secure the victory in both. When he's got it going, Scarborough is a difficult team to beat.

Recent Match Up

In the first game between the clubs this season on June 16, the Alliance defeated the Shooting Stars 93-86 behind a pair of 24-point performances from Chris Smith and Jordan Bowden.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.