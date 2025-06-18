NBA-Experienced Guard Smith Signs with Scarborough

June 18, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they have signed American point guard Terquavion Smith.

The 6-foot-4 guard most recently played with Rip City during the 2023-24 season, where he appeared in 16 games and averaged 3.3 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in just 5.3 minutes per game. Smith scored a season-high 17 points against the Long Island Nets on February 3, 2024, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.1% from three.

A product of North Carolina State University, Smith played two seasons for the Wolfpack, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.6 minutes per game through 66 collegiate contests. In his freshman year (2021-22), he posted 16.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and notched 11 performances with 20+ points, including a 34-point showing against North Carolina. As a sophomore, Smith added three 30-point games to his resume and recorded over 30 double-digit scoring efforts, displaying dynamic playmaking and two-way ability.

Smith brings NCAA and pro-level experience and will look to provide energy and scoring off the bench as Scarborough pushes into the heart of the 2025 campaign.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars recently completed a two-game road trip, falling to Calgary 94-80 on June 15 after earning a 101-93 victory over Saskatchewan on June 13. They face Montreal on the road tonight (June 18) before returning home to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for two special games this weekend. On Friday, June 20 at 7:30 PM, the team hosts the Ottawa BlackJacks for Scarborough Business Association Night, which will feature a pre-game mixer open to ticket holders who RSVP. Then on Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 PM, the Shooting Stars take on the Niagara River Lions for Filipinos in the 6ix's Mabuhay Cup Celebration. Visit scarboroughshootingstars.ca for tickets, schedule, and team information.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 18, 2025

NBA-Experienced Guard Smith Signs with Scarborough - Scarborough Shooting Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.