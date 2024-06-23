Bandits Remain Perfect at Home, Cruise to 104-67 Win Over BlackJacks

The Langley Events Centre remains unconquered by opponents in 2024 as the Vancouver Bandits picked up a 104-67 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday to remain perfect at home.

Vancouver is now a flawless 6-0 in front of their own fans this season, showing opposing teams the dangers of entering B.C. with the wire-to-wire victory.

"There's a lot that's special about this building," Bandits' head coach Kyle Julius said following the win. "The fans, organization ... it's really good. We're going to be a tough team to beat in this building."

Koby McEwen led the way with a game-high 28 points, six rebounds and five assists - including a game-winning three that got the West-leading Bandits back in the win column.He got plenty of help in the victory with Nick Ward and Zach Copeland chipping in 18 and 15 points each while Duane Notice and Kur Jongkuch (5-for-5 from the field) finished with 13 and 11 points off the bench.

