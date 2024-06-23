Shooting Stars Shut Down Alliance Comeback Hopes in 92-84 Victory

Scarborough Shooting Stars' Donovan Willians in action

A Donovan Willians circus layup helped the Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-4) halt the Montreal Alliance (3-8) comeback attempt and secure a 92-84 win on Sunday night.

The Shooting Stars led the entire game and three times by over 20 points, but things got interesting in Target Score Time.

With the Target Score set at 91 and Scarborough leading 82-68, victory was withing their sights but Montreal had different plans. The Alliance would flip the switch on offence, going on a 15-7 run that put them within striking distance at 89-83.

