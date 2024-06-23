Sea Bears Erase 27-Point Deficit to Stun Rattlers 103-101
June 23, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Winnipeg Sea Bears (5-5) fought their way back from down 27 points to pull out a 103-101 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-5) on Saturday night.
The Rattlers were up for most of the game and took a 93-83 lead into Target Score Time. However, the Sea Bears turned up the dial, caping off a 15-2 run to take their first lead of the game at 96-95.
