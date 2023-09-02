Surge Give Up Game Five After Missions Rally

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge took an early lead in the ball game off a Willie Joe Garry Jr. RBI single, but the Missions came from behind and rallied late in the ballgame. San Antonio defeated the Wichita by a score of 5-3 and the Missions now lead the series three games to two.

The Wind Surge grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the second. Willie Joe Garry Jr. ripped a line drive to center field for an RBI single.

San Antonio tied the game up in the top of the fifth. Cole Cummings hit a solo home run on a fly ball to right center field.

Wichita took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jake Rucker hit a sharp fly ball to center field for an RBI triple and a wild pitch allowed him to reach home for another run.

The Missions answered right back in the top of the seventh with four runs. A wild pitch allowed Cole Cummings to score. Jackson Merrill hit a two RBI double on a line drive to right field and Nathan Martorella grounded out to first base which drove in the runner from third.

Pierson Ohl made his 12th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched five and two thirds innings where he gave up one run off six hits. He struck out one batter and walked none. Ohl six game win streak ended with a no decision. Longest win streak for a Wind Surge pitcher in three seasons.

The San Antonio Missions starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte pitched four innings where he gave up one run off five hits. He struck out six batters and walked one more.

The first place Wichita Wind Surge fall to (31-25, 59-65) and the San Antonio Missions improve to (28-28, 65-60).

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo has now reached base in 18 consecutive games. Wille Joe Garry Jr. extended his hit streak to seven games. Alex Scherff was promoted to Class-AAA St. Paul and Francis Peguero returned to Wichita from St. Paul.

BROADCAST: Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge wrap up their six game home series against the San Antonio Missions on Sunday, September 3rd. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM. RH Travis Adams will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Jared Kollar will be the starting pitcher for the Missions.

