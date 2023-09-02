Redmond Hits 29th Homer; Cards Power Past Nats, 10-8

Springdale, AR - The Springfield Cardinals (28-28, 62-63) scored nine runs in the 2nd and 3rd frames, and hung on from there for the 10-8 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (27-28, 56-68) at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night. Springfield is back in 2nd place in the North Division 2nd Half Standings, just 3.0 games behind 1st-place Wichita with 13 games remaining.

Decisions:

W - RHP Wilfredo Pereira (8-8)

L - RHP Chandler Champlain (4-5)

Notables:

1B Chandler Redmond went 2x4 with a solo home run that tied the game in the 2nd for his Double-A leading 29th homer of the year... 3B Noah Mendlinger, LF Mike Antico, 2B Errol Robinson and C Aaron Antonini each tallied two hits and an RBI apiece... Antico swiped a pair of bases to increase his single-season team record total to 49 this year.

On Deck:

-Sunday, Sept. 3, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (5-6, 4.84) @ NWA RHP Beck Way (2-7, 6.59)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 5:50pm

