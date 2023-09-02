Gusto & Co. Spin 1-0 Gem

CORPUS CHRISTI - Ryan Gusto permitted three base runners and struck out eight over five innings Saturday night, leading the Hooks to a 1-0 win over Frisco at Riders Field.

With the Hooks clinging to their small lead, Jonathan Sprinkle stranded the bases loaded in the sixth. Tyler Brown, aided by a 6-4-3 double play, struck out two while facing six batters in the seventh and eighth.

Following a lead-off free pass in the Frisco ninth, Ray Gaither retired the next three batters to pick up his second save in as many appearances. Sprinkle, Brown, and Gaither teamed for four innings of no-hit relief.

Gusto, who allowed the first two to reach Saturday via a broken-bat single and a walk, ended his outing by recording 15 outs over a span of 16 hitters. The 24-year-old from Charlotte, NC has permitted two runs or fewer in 10 of 12 Texas League assignments.

Corpus Christi netted its run with Luis Aviles Jr., J.C. Correa, and Jordan Brewer reaching base consecutively in the fourth. Aviles worked a walk, and sprinted to third on a double off the left-field fence by Correa, before coming home on Brewer's base hit through the left side of the diamond.

The Hooks, who earned their 3rd 1-0 win thanks to shutout No. 7 on the year, can claim this set in Frisco with a third consecutive victory Sunday evening.

