Surf Squad Auditions Set for Saturday, February 8th

We are looking for fun-loving, energetic, personable and enthusiastic people to be a part of our on-field entertainment crew. You will be the first face people see when they enter the ballpark and the last face they see on the way out. We need people who will represent the Cyclones and New York Mets organizations in a manner that is representative of our standards.

If you love baseball. If you love entertaining. If you love interacting with people. If you love performing. There truly is no better job than this.

Members of the Cyclones entertainment crew have continued their careers with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Bucs, The Rockettes, New York Mets and more.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 8th starting at 9 AM at Maimonides Park - 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn.

REQUIREMENTS

Must be at least 17 years of age but open to all ages

The Surf Squad is a unisex party patrol team looking for energetic and fun loving people

Flexible schedule for games, meetings, events and appearances.

Must be available to work at least half of the 66-game season.

Have reliable transportation.

Available for non-game events as well.

Special skills - juggling, flips, etc. a plus!

Fun! Outgoing! Cheerful!

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Greet fans and distribute giveaway items.

Perform routines and cheers at all home games.

Assist with on-field games and contests.

Bring energy and excitement to the game

Participate in basic dance alongs (Cotton Eyed Joe, Cha Chas Slide, YMCA, etc).

Represent the Cyclones organization both at the ballpark and outside community events.

Other tasks as assigned

Per the NYC pay transparency law, the hiring range for this position is $16 per hour.

