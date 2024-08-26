Support Your Shuckers During the Playoff Run

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to Keesler Federal Park in a battle for the Southern League South Division title in the second half. With under three weeks to go in the season, the Shuckers return home for a six-game set with the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. After every game, kids can run the bases courtesy of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers kick off the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light and a pirate-themed T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway presented by Mr. & Mrs. Crab for the first 250 fans. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, Bark in the Park and Kids Eat Free for game two of the series! All kids 12 and under will receive a Schooner's Special coupon including a hot dog, chips and a drink from guest services to redeem at Shipwreck Grill during the game. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails! Snapchat also presents "Less Likes More Love Night" with a towel giveaway for the first 250 fans.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. Prospective students can also visit local colleges on the concourse for College Fair Night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday at the ballpark! Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. The Shuckers will celebrate and honor first responders with First Responders Night presented by Pafford EMS.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens for the final time this season with a Beach Chickens Poster Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! The Shuckers will show their appreciation for Keesler Air Force Base with Keesler Appreciation Night at the ballpark. The Shuckers will also host a Gold Star Families Presentation prior to the game. As part of the pregame ceremonies, the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund will make a $10,000 donation to Military Family Readiness.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 5:05 p.m.

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere as the Shuckers finish the homestand with Margaritaville Night with specialty jerseys in celebration of Coast native, Jimmy Buffett! The Shuckers will be wearing custom Margaritaville jerseys with a touch of Biloxi including the lighthouse, a shark fin, a plane, a beach hammock, and bubbles in the water. Fans can enjoy Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails from 3:45 p.m. until first pitch. During the game, the Bayou Troubadours featuring Matt Hoggatt and Johnny Mire will perform live at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

