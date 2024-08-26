Kevin Abel Named Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts starting pitcher Kevin Abel has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of 8/19-25.

Against the Mississippi Braves on Friday, Kevin Abel only allowed one hit over a career-high eight innings. He finished the outing with eight strikeouts and only walked one batter. In August, Abel is 1-1 with a 2.46 ERA. In four starts he only gave up 12 hits and struck out 25 batters in 21.2 innings. He is now third on the team in starts (15) and innings pitched (70.2) and is fourth in strikeouts (67).

Tomorrow, the Lookouts welcome in the Birmingham Barons for a six-game homestand featuring Red, White, Blue, and Gold Night on Fireworks Friday with an appearance by gold medalist Olivia Reeves. Tickets for this week and the rest of the season are available on Lookouts.com.

