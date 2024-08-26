Lucas Braun, Bryson Horne Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Lucas Braun and INF Bryson Horne have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for August 20-25.

Braun, 22, and the M-Braves' bullpen came two outs away from a combined no-hitter on Sunday afternoon but settled for a 4-0 shutout win over the Chattanooga Lookouts to close out the homestand at Trustmark Park. Braun struck out 10 for the second time in the series, tossing 7.0 hitless innings. Braun finished the week 1-0 over two starts, allowing one run on five hits, striking out 20, and walking four. The 22-year-old from Los Angeles bookended his outing by striking out the side in the second and seventh innings, allowing only three baserunners. In ten starts for the M-Braves, Braun is 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 17 walks in 61.0 innings.

Braun was Atlanta's sixth-round selection in 2023 out of Cal State Northridge and is currently the 21st-ranked player in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Horne, 25, led the club last week by batting .400 (6-for-15) with two doubles and three runs over five games. Horne had back-to-back two-hit games on August 21-22 against the Lookouts. Over his last 11 games, the Blountstown, GA native is batting .324 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI, five runs, and a .907 OPS.

Horne was signed by Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent on June 15, 2020.

After an off day on Monday, the M-Braves will begin a six-game road series in Pensacola on Tuesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from Blue Wahoos Stadium with RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-0, 5.68) starting for Mississippi against LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-3, 6.23) for the Blue Wahoos. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The historic final homestand will include a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

